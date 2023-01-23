Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike Drama AIR Scores Theatrical Release Date

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike drama AIR has scored a theatrical release date ahead of its streaming premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting co-writers and stars will reteam for their true story-inspired drama about the athletic brand's pursuit of NBA superstar Michael Jordan — and the game-changing creation of the Air Jordan shoe. Amazon Studios has set an April 5th global release for AIR, which will later make its way to Amazon's streaming service. That date is TBA. Amazon Studios produces the sports marketing drama with Skydance Sports (Amazon's 2022 FIFA World Cup documentary Good Rivals), Mandalay Pictures (The Last Days of American Crime), and Affleck and Damon's Artists Equity.

Per the logline: "AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

"Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire and entertain audiences around the globe," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. "With Ben's incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event."

Said Affleck, "Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see AIR and proud that it's the first release from Artists Equity. The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story."

AIR also reunites Affleck with Sue Kroll, Warner Bros.' former Global Marketing Chief who was named Amazon Studios' Head of Marketing in October. She worked with the filmmaker on his Oscar-winning Argo.

"We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them," Affleck added of Salke and Amazon Studios. "This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it." Affleck recently starred in the George Clooney-directed drama The Tender Bar for Amazon.

Directed by and starring Affleck, AIR also stars Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis. AIR opens April 5th in theaters.