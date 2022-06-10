Ben Affleck's Nike Movie Adds Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and More

✖

Back in April, it was announced that longtime friends, writing partners, and co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck would be teaming up once again to tell the unique true story of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro. Today, Deadline reports that the currently-untitled sports marketing drama will feature big names such as Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour), Marlon Wayans (Respect), and Chris Messina (Birds of Prey).

In addition to the names above, the upcoming Nike film will also feature Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra), and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). Affleck is directing the film and playing Phil Knight while Damon is set to star as Vaccaro. The film went into production on Monday in Los Angeles. The project is inspired by the 30 for 30 documentary Sole Man, which recounted Vaccaro's story. An early incarnation of the script, then titled Air Jordan, was penned by Black List alum Alex Convery. Affleck and Damon reportedly reworked the script.

The film follows Vaccaro and Nike co-founder Phil Knight in their longshot efforts to sign rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-eighties. The story will focus on Vaccarro's relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan's parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, and friends. According to the report, Jordan will be referenced in the film, but not seen onscreen.

"Television means something different. And once that happened with The Last Duel, I thought, 'Well, that's probably the last theatrical release I'll have,'" Affleck explained in an interview late last year. "Because I don't want to do IP movies, where you have this sort of built-in audience. That's something I was interested in and liked, and I just don't like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that. Really, what's important to me is that people see it. I mean, this is in a limited theatrical release, and that's great. I know that 90% of people are going to see it on Amazon, and I want them to see it. I want them to see the movie. That's more important to me."

