Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey and More Reunite for Dazed And Confused Livestream

The crew from Dazed and Confused is reunited to raised money for voting. On October 11th, the script reading will happen live. This movie helped bolster the careers of the cast and became something of a cult classic over time. Proceeds will go to Dallas’ March for Science and their #VoteForScience campaign. Vote Latino Foundation will also benefit from their work there. The reading gets started at 6:30 PM on October 11th and will include Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, and Jason London. After the reading, Patton Oswalt will moderate a live Q+A period.

Back in March, McConaughey shared a short message about getting through the coronavirus pandemic together.

He began, “Hey everybody, McConaughey here. I just wanted to say that in these crazy times, that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us.”

"Right now more than every before, we’re all more dependent on each other than we ever have been," McConaughey continued. "We have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan, and it's an enemy that we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat and we're going to beat."

“In this time, when people are going to move one, the economy is going to be in shambles for who knows how long. There is a green light on the other side of that red light we’re at right now. And I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values we enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, and courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time, might be the one time that brings us all together and unifies us. Like we have not been in a long time. So, yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re in the middle of.”

The fundraising website says:

Voto Latino Foundation and March For Science are dedicated to empowering communities through civic engagement and issue advocacy. We're proud to be partnering with March For Science to host a LIVE VIRTUAL table reading of Dazed and Confused on October 11th at 7:30pm EST.

