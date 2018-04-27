Matthew McConaughey Praises ‘Black Panther’, Teases Eventually Doing Superhero Movie

Matthew McConaughey is the latest star to praise Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, and the actor expects to get in on superhero action “in a little while.”

Matthew McConaughey’s White Boy Rick isn’t kid friendly, but will McConaughey soon do a live-action adventure fit for kids? Perhaps in a superhero movie? #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/NE9cLzmE6r — Fandango (@Fandango) April 24, 2018

“We saw Black Panther the other day, which I really liked, man. It was good,” McConaughey told Fandango during a visit to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he showed off the upcoming White Boy Rick.

The true story crime drama isn’t kid friendly, and the family man wants more movies his “kiddos” can watch:

“Look, I did Sing, I did Kubo and the Two Strings. But other than that I’m like, ‘what have I done that my kids could see?’” McConaughey said.

“There’s some movies that I’ve passed on that they’ve seen come out and they go, ‘what do you mean you passed on that, dude? Why’d you do that?!’ And I’m like, ‘I’ll be there in a little while, I’ll do something!’”

Asked if eventually the time will come, “Yeah,” McConaughey answered. “I’m giving ’em a little bit along the way.”

Marvel Studios eyed McConaughey for the villain role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — a role later filled by Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet and father of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) — but the Academy Award-winning actor passed in favor of taking on the role of Walter in Sony’s Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower.

McConaughey explained the decision to Playboy, saying:

“I like Guardians of the Galaxy, but what I saw was ‘It’s successful, and now we’ve got room to make a colorful part for another big-name actor,’” McConaughey said.

“I’d feel like an amendment. The Dark Tower script was well written, I like the director and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black—a.k.a. the Devil—in my version of this Stephen King novel.”

Earlier in 2015, McConaughey told Variety he’s “read some Marvel and DC scripts,” continuing: “I’ve talked about working with them on some scripts, none of which I’ll share with with you what they are — or were. Yeah, I’ve circled some of those.”

But, he said, “Nothing has been right for me yet. But I’m sure open to it.”

White Boy Rick opens September 14.