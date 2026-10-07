Ben Affleck Reveals the Superhero Debate That Destroyed the DCEU (And The 1 Person Who Solved It)

Ben Affleck’s probably going to be asked about comic book movies for the rest of his career, whether he likes it or not. The same can be said about most actors who have appeared in well-known DC or Marvel films, but Affleck’s connection to the genre seems to be a more omnipresent part of his professional reputation. Given that he’s played both Batman and Daredevil, was supposed to direct his own spin-off film as the former, in addition to playing an actor known for being one of the first onscreen Supermen, and is a regular in Kevin Smith films, this isn’t really surprising. But the latest instance of the actor and director being asked to reflect on his own comic book adaptations and the larger state of the genre emphasize that he simply may not have much new to say on the topic, at least for now.

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In an interview with Variety promoting the upcoming Netflix movie Animals, Affleck opened up about his Batman history, revealing, “I really liked doing Batman v. Superman. That was really fun.” He continued to explain how the troubled production of Justice League made making that film less enjoyable, though he found it “rewarding” when original director Zack Snyder got to release his intended version of the film in 2021. Affleck argued that the creative differences that plagued Justice League were caused by conflicting opinions on whether mature comic book films can succeed, noting that some executives and filmmakers are hesitant to support projects in the genre that are not appropriate for child and family audiences. He asserted that “It’s something they’re still navigating at DC.”

Ben Affleck’s Assessment Doesn’t Fit the Current DC Universe

Differing opinions on what the tones of superhero films “should” be certainly contributed to the famously divisive reactions received by all the DC Extended Universe films in which Affleck appeared as Batman. Detractors of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad argued that they were too bleak and disturbing, while the theatrical cut of Justice League, mostly directed by Joss Whedon, and The Flash were criticized for poor attempts at slapstick humor. Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League received the strongest reviews of the group, but many still argue that it is darker and more adult-oriented than necessary, though not to the same extent as Batman v. Superman. But this issue has not been nearly as problematic for DC’s more recent releases.

Though not all have received receptions as warm as Superman’s, the films and television series made for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shared DC Universe are known for varying wildly in tone and style, and this is an aspect of the rebooted franchise that has generally been appreciated. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and its HBO spin-off series The Penguin also received widespread acclaim despite being designed for mature audiences.

Ben Affleck Continues to Praise Marvel’s Kevin Feige

Affleck’s comments are clearly based on and apply mostly to his experiences with the earlier DC regime(s). This indicates that while it may always be somewhat interesting to hear his most recent thoughts on the franchise and the comic book genre as a whole, he doesn’t necessarily have the most accurate or current information on their directions.

As part of his response, Affleck did echo past statements by praising Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, saying “I can’t think of any producer in the world who can say ‘This is what the audience wants,’ and be right, except for him.” These types of comments have led some to speculate that, were Affleck himself to return to the genre, it’s more likely he would reprise the Daredevil role or work on another Marvel project, rather than going back to DC.

Animals releases on Netflix and in select theaters October 9.