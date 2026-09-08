20 Years Ago Today, Superman Returned to the Big Screen In a Surprising Movie Appearance

Superman was the first major box office success when it came to theatrical releases, when Richard Donner directed Superman in 1978. That was followed by the great Superman II and then two more sequels that ended up finishing the franchise for almost two decades. In 2006, Bryan Singer brought Superman back with Superman Returns, but that film received lackluster reviews and box office, and Warner Bros. shelved the Man of Steel again. However, in a shocking and unexpected move, three months after Superman Returns hit theaters, Superman showed up in a very different movie that received much higher praise than the DC Comics movie.

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On September 8, 2006, Hollywoodland hit theaters and told the true story of George Reeves, an actor who played Superman in the 1950s.

George Reeves Superman Returns in Hollywoodland 20 Years Ago

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

Directed by Allen Coulter, Hollywoodland stars Adrien Brody as Louis Simo, a Los Angeles private investigator who is spying on the wife of a man to see if she is having an affair. However, this case leads him into a big mystery surrounding the death of actor George Reeves. Ben Affleck co-stars in Hollywoodland as Reeves, and he has several moments where he is in his Superman costume for various reasons. The movie is based on the real events surrounding Reeves’ death, but Brody’s PI is a fictional character.

The main real-life events featured Reeves’ real-life romantic relationship with Toni Mannix (played by Diane Lane), who was married to MGM studio executive Eddie Mannix (played by Bob Hoskins). By the time of Reeves’ death, he had ended the affair and was engaged to a young actress named Leonore Lemmon (played by Robin Tunney). However, Reeves died from a gunshot wound to the head, which the police ruled a suicide. Despite that, there have always been theories that his death was more complicated than that.

George Reeves played Superman in the television series Adventures of Superman from 1952 to 1958. He was the second actor to ever play Superman, following Kirk Alyn, who starred in live-action film serials. On top of the TV series, Reeves also starred in the movie Superman and the Mole Men in 1951. Adventures of Superman ran for six seasons and 104 episodes. Hollywoodland dramatized the show’s production, as well as the controversy surrounding Reeves’ death. The film has Simo investigate the case and Eddie Mannix’s possible motives for wanting Reeves dead.

Superman Returns was a disappointment when it was released in June 2006. Superman Returns, directed by Singer, who had left the X-Men franchise to helm this movie, didn’t have the action that fans expected, and that was just the start of the complaints. While the movie has a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score, its 60% audience score speaks volumes. This isn’t what audiences wanted to see from Superman’s return.

Hollywoodland fared worse when it was released, but it has a better reputation today. The movie barely made back its budget, and its critical scores were much lower, with a 68% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 48% audience score. Despite those abysmal numbers, the movie was much better than its reputation might suggest. Affleck won a Saturn Award for his performance as George Reeves, and he also received a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globes nomination.

Ben Affleck is the Only Person to Play Batman and Superman on the Big Screen

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck didn’t play Superman in Hollywoodland, but he did play George Reeves, who was playing Superman in the movie. This happened in 2006, and it gave Affleck a chance to work in a Superman costume, which eventually gave way to something even bigger. In 2016, Affleck joined Zack Snyder’s DCEU, where he took on the role of Bruce Wayne and Batman. This happened in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by a cameo in Suicide Squad, both released in the same year. Henry Cavill portrayed Superman in the DCEU.

Affleck followed this up with Justice League in 2017 and The Flash in 2023 before his time as Batman was finished. Affleck also played Daredevil in a Marvel movie produced by Fox in 2003. While a lot of actors have played actors for both Marvel and DC, the fact that Affleck played both Superman and Batman, the two biggest superheroes in the DC Universe, makes him an anomaly. These are dream roles that almost any actor would love to have, but Affleck getting a chance to wear the costume of these two icons is something no one is likely to do again.