7 Modern Slasher Movies Better Than Fear Street: Prom Queen

Fear Street: Prom Queen came to Netflix with the promise of delivering a slasher with heart, just like the Fear Street trilogy did in 2021. Sadly, the latest movie in the franchise failed to impress critics and fans alike, receiving harsh reviews that underline Prom Queen has little to do with the previous installments, delivering a bland story, shallow characters, and half-baked connections to the Fear Street canon. As a result, horror fiends looking for their next slasher rush were left with disappointment instead of a thrilling movie. Fortunately, the 2020s have seen the release of multiple slasher gems that could scratch your itch for inventive deaths and well-paced scares.

If you are looking for modern slashers, we’ve selected the best entries in the subgenre released in the past few years. All of these movies excel at the slasher formula while still offering a unique take on the subgenre and delivering an experience unlike any other. Here’s our pick for the best 2020s slashers, with the limit of one movie per franchise.

1) Scream (2022)

Image courtesy of PAramount Pictures

2022’s Scream masterfully revitalizes the iconic franchise by returning to Woodsboro, where a new Ghostface targets individuals linked to the town’s bloody past. This sequel distinguishes itself with sharp meta-commentary on “requels” and toxic fandom, seamlessly integrating legacy characters Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) with a compelling new generation led by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Furthermore, Scream earned praise for its suspenseful sequences, brutal kills, and its thoughtful exploration of trauma, proving the enduring power of its self-aware formula.

To make things better, Scream successfully balances nostalgia with fresh scares, reaffirming Ghostface’s status as a top-tier slasher villain. Its intelligent script and strong performances resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers, offering a sophisticated and thrilling experience. For those seeking a modern slasher that reworks established tropes while delivering genuine tension, Scream is a prime example of how to update a classic for contemporary audiences looking for more than just a body count.

2) X

Image courtesy of A24 Films

Ti West’s X plunges audiences into the gritty atmosphere of 1979 rural Texas, where a group of ambitious young filmmakers sets out to shoot an adult film. Their pursuit of stardom takes a dark turn when their elderly hosts reveal a sinister side. X garnered acclaim for its atmospheric tension, strong performances (particularly Mia Goth in a dual role), and stylish homage to 1970s exploitation and slasher cinema. It cleverly explores themes of aging, ambition, and the American Dream, all set against a backdrop of escalating horror.

X is celebrated for its unique artistic vision, compelling character studies, and the way it subverts typical slasher conventions while still delivering visceral scares. Its deliberate pacing and unsettling tone create a deeply unnerving experience that helped West launch a fan-favorite trilogy with Pearl and MaXXXine. Furthermore, the film offers a distinctive and thought-provoking journey into darkness, making it a must-watch for those who appreciate slashers that are as thematically rich as they are terrifying.

3) Thanksgiving

Image courtesy of TriStar Pictures

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving brings his infamous mock trailer from Grindhouse to full, blood-soaked life. Set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the film sees a mysterious killer dressed as John Carver terrorizing the town a year after a deadly Black Friday riot. Patrick Dempsey stars as the local sheriff trying to stop Carver, who uses an array of holiday-themed props for his creative and gruesome murders. Critics lauded Thanksgiving for its over-the-top gore, dark humor, and faithful expansion of the original Grindhouse concept, successfully blending suspense with outrageous kills.

Thanksgiving excels as a modern slasher by fully embracing its wild premise and delivering a relentlessly entertaining experience filled with inventive death scenes and a classic whodunit structure. Critics and audiences were charmed by its fun, throwback slasher energy and Roth’s signature directorial style. As a result, this holiday-themed horrorfest serves up a bloody good time for viewers eager for a slasher that combines gory creativity with a knowing sense of humor.

4) In a Violent Nature

Image courtesy of Shudder

Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature offers a strikingly unconventional entry in the slasher genre by primarily adopting the perspective of its undead killer, Johnny. The film follows the resurrected murderer’s methodical rampage through a remote forest as he targets a group of teenagers. Its distinct style, characterized by long takes and an observational approach to Johnny’s gruesome work, sets In a Violent Nature apart from typical slasher flair. The movie quickly garnered attention for its arthouse sensibilities, focusing on the stark brutality of the kills rather than traditional narrative suspense or character development for the victims.

Due to its point of view, In a Violent Nature provides a uniquely immersive and chilling experience, stripping down the slasher formula to its raw essence. The film’s commitment to its gimmick and its unflinching depiction of violence make for a polarizing yet fascinating watch for horror fans, boldly deconstructing the subgenre. Therefore, In a Violent Nature offers a meditative and deeply unsettling alternative for audiences seeking a slasher that challenges conventions.

5) Terrifier 3

Image courtesy of Cineverse

Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 sees Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) once again resurrected, this time to unleash a horrific Christmas Eve massacre in Miles County. Following the gruesome events of the previous film, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) attempt to rebuild their lives, but Art, now donning a Santa Claus costume and joined by a possessed Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) as an accomplice, has other bloody plans. The film continues the franchise’s commitment to extreme, unrated horror, making the most of its $2 million budget, eight times more than what Leone used for Terrifier 2.

Terrifier 3 achieved massive commercial success, grossing over $90 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing unrated film ever. Critics offered generally positive reviews, noting the film’s elevated production values and inventive, practical gore effects. Even the narrative and dialogue, usually secondary to the extreme splatter in the franchise, were praised, a clear sign that Terrifier gets better with each installment. Plus, David Howard Thornton’s physical performance as Art continues to be a highlight that makes Terrifier 3 an easy slasher to recommend.

6) Freaky

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Christopher Landon’s Freaky masterfully blends the body-swap comedy with the slasher genre, creating a unique and highly entertaining horror-comedy. In the movie, Kathryn Newton stars as Millie, a high school student who accidentally swaps bodies with a notorious serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher, played by Vince Vaughn. The film follows Millie (in the Butcher’s body) as she tries to reverse the curse, while the Butcher (in Millie’s body) uses his new disguise to go on a killing spree. Freaky received near-universal praise for its clever premise, strong performances, and successful tonal balance, making it a must-see for slasher fans.

Freaky excels due to the brilliant comedic and horror timing of Newton and Vaughn, making both the humorous situations and the suspenseful slasher moments equally effective. It delivers inventive kills and genuine laughs, subverting tropes from both genres it incorporates. For audiences seeking a fresh, energetic, and witty take on the slasher, Freaky offers a sharply written and thoroughly enjoyable experience that stands out for its creativity and fun.

7) M3GAN

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The 2023 horror hit M3GAN updates the killer doll concept for the AI era with its blend of dark humor, unsettling horror, and sharp social commentary. Allison Williams plays Gemma in M3GAN, a roboticist who creates an advanced AI doll as a companion for her orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw). As M3GAN’s protective instincts become dangerously extreme, she evolves into a chilling antagonist. The film became a viral sensation, largely due to M3GAN’s unnerving design and iconic dance sequences. However, the movie is a marvelous slasher that deserves equal praise for how it handles its gruesome kills.

M3GAN stands as a superior modern horror film because of its intelligent script that explores themes of technology, grief, and parenting, alongside delivering effective scares and darkly comedic moments. It provides a sleek, entertaining, and thought-provoking thrill ride, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a contemporary horror film that is both fun and genuinely creepy.

Which modern slasher movies from the 2020s do you think are a cut above the rest?