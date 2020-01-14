10 Sexiest Cars in Comic Book Movies

Many super heroes on the big screen are defined by the sexy appearances but many of those characters also come with a good looking sidekick — in the form of a car. From Marvel to DC and everywhere in between, comic book movies offer up some of the most gorgeous vehicles in the movies. Some of these spawn from product placement deals with manufacturers, others see cars specially designed to appear in a film. Either way, it’s time to take a look at the sexiest cars seen in comic book movies. Check them out in action in the video above.

Today, I’ve compiled my list of the 10 Sexiest Cars from Comic Book Movies. Quick honorable mentions: Bruce Wayne’s Mercedes from Justice League, that thing looks like it landed on our planet from the future, and Bumblebee as many different Camaros is awesome but Transformers were cartoons and toys before they were movies, so they don’t count on our list of comic book movies, which also applies to the Fast & Furious franchise.

So, with this list, we’re not counting the many Batmobiles we’ve seen or blacked out Tahoes that should get bonus points for having machine gun turrets in their center console. No, these are the sexiest cars that can turn heads, not roll heads.

10. Joker’s Lamborghini (Suicide Squad)

Number 10 – Joker’s Purple Lamborghini. The car was made famous in Suicide Squad, partly because it spawned a Rick Ross and Skrillex song that absolutely slapped, and this special made for the movie car is gorgeous on all fronts, although it could’ve been just a little less purple. It was special designed for the movie, so even if you have the money, you couldn’t go buy one.

9. Black Widow’s Harley (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Number 9 – Black Widow’s Harley Davidson Livewire. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Natasha Romanov was seen riding this all electric bike when it was still just a prototype and it was definitely ahead of its time. As it turns out, the bike still has not been made available for the public since appearing in this movie from 2015 but will go into production later in 2020. Want one? That’s gonna run you about 30 grand.

8.Shuri’s Lexus LC 500 (Black Panther)

Number 8 – Shuri’s Lexus LC. Well, technically this sexy blue two-door doesn’t belong to Shuri, it’s really just commandeered with her Wakandan tech in the Black Panther movie, but ever since we saw T’Challa riding on the top of this car, don’t lie, we all wanted one. Without the Wakandan remote tech, this bad boy clocks in at $92,000 for a new base model.

7. Bruce Wayne’s Aston Martin DB Mark III (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Number 7 – Bruce Wayne’s Aston Martin DB Mark III. This 1957 car would auction at around $400,000 and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne just rolled on up to Lex Luthor’s gala in it to pick a little feud with Clark Kent over his puff piece editorials in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ain’t nothin’ puff piece about driving this sleek, stylish, piece of history that’s a straight up James Bond car — and you have to wonder if Batman secretly installed some 007 gadgets to make this thing a Bondmobile. Get it?

6. Tony Stark’s Acura NSX (The Avengers)

Number 6 – Tony Stark’s Acura NSX. Yes, this thing is really an Acura at the end of The Avengers and a new model MSRP’s at about $157,000, which is cheap by Tony Stark’s standards. The one used in the movie, though, well, that is valued at about $9 million and in the MCU’s canon has an onslaught of Stark Tech like flares, shields, and a night-vision windshield.

5. Tony Stark’s Audi E Tron GT (Avengers: Endgame)

Number 5 – Tony Stark’s Audi E Tron GT. This car from Avengers: Endgame is just a concept car for now. Audi should be releasing them in early 2021 and their powerful all electric driver will probably cost a bit more than $100,000. The sleek design that goes right down to the wheels and all the money you’ll save on gas, maybe go for it!

4. Doctor Strange’s Lamorghini Huracan (Doctor Strange)

Number 4 – Doctor Strange’s Lamborghini Huracan. This thing… It’s just devastating because that sexy $200,000+ car gets absolutely destroyed when Stephen Strange does way too much not paying attention to the road on the road to his origin story in Doctor Strange. I can only imagine his was worth way more, considering it was capable of showing off X-Rays or other transmissions before it went flying, and tumbling, and spinning, and crashing off of a cliff. Ooooof… that hurts.

3. Black Widow’s Chevrolet Corvette (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

Number 3 – Speaking of jumping off of a cliff, Black Widow had a super dope Corvette! In 2014, Chevrolet remastered the Corvette with a new design, and that design made the cut of Captain America: The Window Soldier in all black form. You could probably find a used version of this car today for less than $45,000 but when it was released, it was more like $70,000 new.

2. Bruce Wayne’s Lamborghini Aventador (The Dark Knight Rises)

Number 2 – Bruce Wayne’s Lamborghini Aventador. Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne had quite a few gorgeous vehicles but his Lambo takes the cake. I mean, it’s right up there with his Murcielago from The Dark Knight really, but the Aventador just drips with style. New, it cost more than $400,000 for the most basic version of this car. Today, you could get a used model of the car from 2012, the year The Dark Knight Rises came out, for about a quarter-million dollars.

1. Tony Stark’s Audi R8 (Iron Man 3)

Number 1 – The Sexiest Car in Comic Book Movies – Tony Stark’s Audi R8. Iron Man has had quite a few sexy cars, fitting his egotistical persona defined by money and style, but don’t act like you wouldn’t love to get behind the wheel of one of these $170,000-at-minimum cars. Want a 2012 like the orange one you saw in Iron Man 3? That’ll run you at least close to $70,000 for the 8-year-old car.

