Best Christmas Ever 2021: AMC Announces Holiday Programming

AMC Networks unwraps the return of “Best Christmas Ever,” the annual seasonal block featuring over 55 titles and more than 575 hours of holiday programming in the days leading up to Christmas. The month-long celebration of the holidays, beginning November 29 and running through December 25 on AMC and AMC+, makes AMC the exclusive broadcast cable home to such fan-favorite films as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Four Christmases, and Fred Claus. Hosted by Christmas Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo, “Best Christmas Ever” 2021 features mini movie marathons, including “Wonka Wonderland” and “Holiday Hijinks,” and the streaming premiere of the original film Silent Night on AMC+.
The movie lineup this year includes A Christmas Carol (1951), Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July, Santa Claus: The Movie, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Scrooged, Jack Frost (1998), and A Christmas Story 2. The new movie Silent Night, starring Kiera Knightley and Matthew Goode, is streaming exclusively on AMC+ starting December 3.
Movie marathons include:
- “Wonka Wonderland” on November 29 featuring back-to-back showings of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
- “Candy Coated Christmas” marathon on December 3 celebrating some of John Candy’s greatest films, including Planes Trains & Automobiles, Summer Rental, The Great Outdoors and National Lampoon’s Vacation.
- “Naughty List Marathon” on December 4 including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Gremlins and A Dennis the Menace Christmas.
- Have “A Murray Christmas” with the Bill Murray holiday classics Scrooged, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II on December 11.
- “Holiday Hijinks Marathon” on December 18 featuring National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Fred Claus, Planes Trains & Automobiles, Gremlins, Snow Day, Scrooged, To Grandmother’s House We Go and The Polar Express.
- “Best Christmas Ever” concludes with the “Christmas Blowout” from December 24 to December 25 with a packed lineup including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, White Christmas, The Polar Express, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Scrooged, Jack Frost (1998), Jack Frost (1979), Snow Day, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and The Year Without a Santa Claus.
See the full “Best Christmas Ever” 2021 schedule below:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
6:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
8:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
10:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Thursday, November 25, 2021
12:00am – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
2:00am – The Family Stone
Saturday, November 27, 2021
5:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Sunday, November 28, 2021
7:22am – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
1:30pm – To Grandmothers House We Go
3:30pm – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
6:00pm – Snow Day
8:00pm – Scrooged
10:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
1:04am – Jack Frost (1998)
3:34am – To Grandmothers House We Go
9:00am – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
11:30am – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
1:30pm – Scrooged
3:30pm – Snow Day
5:30pm – Fred Claus
8:00pm – Four Christmases
10:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Thursday, December 2, 2021
1:30pm – The Polar Express
3:30pm – Fred Claus
6:00pm – Four Christmases
8:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15pm – The Polar Express
Friday, December 3, 2021
12:15am – The Year Without A Santa Claus
1:30am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
2:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
3:00am – Little Drummer Boy: Book II
3:30am – Santa Claus: The Movie
9:00am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
10:00am – Planes, Trains And Automobiles
8:00pm – Planes, Trains And Automobiles
Saturday, December 4, 2021
3:17am – Surviving Christmas
5:16am – The Christmas Shoes
2:30pm – Fred Claus
5:00pm – Four Christmases
7:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:30pm – Four Christmases
Sunday, December 5, 2021
1:30am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas
3:30am – A Christmas Story
10:39am – Fred Claus
Monday, December 6, 2021
6:00pm – Scrooged
8:00pm – Four Christmases
10:00pm – Fred Claus
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
12:30am – Scrooged
2:30am – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
9:00am – The Legend of Frosty the Snowmen
10:30am – All I Want for Christmas
3:30pm – Fred Claus
6:00pm – Four Christmases
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
4:00am – A Holiday to Remember
2:00pm – To Grandmother’s House We Go
4:00pm – Snow Day
8:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Thursday, December 9, 2021
2:45am – Christmas in Connecticut
9:00am – To Grandmother’s House We Go
1:00pm – Snow Day
3:00pm – Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer
4:00pm – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
5:00pm – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
7:30pm – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
8:00pm – The Polar Express
Friday, December 10, 2021
2:30am – Santa Claus: The Movie
5:00am – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
9:00am – Santa Claus: The Movie
11:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
12:00pm – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
1:00pm- Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
6:00pm – The Polar Express
8:00pm – Four Christmases
10:00pm – Four Christmases
Saturday, December 11, 2021
3:45am – White Christmas
6:30am – Pinocchio’s Christmas
7:45am – The First Christmas: The Story Of The First Christmas Snow
8:15am – Jack Frost
9:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
10:00am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
8:00pm – Scrooged
Sunday, December 12, 2021
3:00am – Scrooged
5:00am – Jack Frost
6:15am – Jack Frost
7:00pm –National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Monday, December 13, 2021
9:00am – A Different Kind Of Christmas
11:15am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas
1:15pm – Fred Claus
3:45pm – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:15pm – Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas in July
6:45 pm – The Year Without A Santa Claus
8:00pm – The Polar Express
10:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
12:15am – Snow Day
2:15am – Fred Claus
4:45am – The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus
11:15am – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
11:45am – Frostys Winter Wonderland
12:15pm – Rudolph and Frostys Christmas In July
2:45pm – The Year Without A Santa Claus
4:00pm – Snow Day
6:00pm – The Polar Express
8:00pm – National Lampoons Christmas Vacation
10:15pm – Scrooged
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
2:15am – Surviving Christmas
4:15am – Buster And Chauncey’s Silent Night
5:30am – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
9:00am – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
10:00am – Surviving Christmas
12:00pm – Scrooged
8:00pm – Four Christmases
10:00pm – Fred Claus
Thursday, December 16, 2021
2:30 am – The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold
6:00 am – Annie
8:45 am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
10:00 am – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
12:30 pm – Fred Claus
3:00 pm – Four Christmases
5:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
7:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:30 pm – Caddyshack
11:30 pm – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Friday, December 17, 2021
6:00 am – Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
8:30 am – Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory
11:00 am – Caddyshack
1:00 pm – Planes, Trains And Automobiles
3:00 pm – Scrooged
5:00 pm – The Polar Express
7:00 pm – Snow Day
9:00 pm – Scrooged
11:00 pm – Grease
Saturday, December 18, 2021
1:30 am – Wish For Christmas
3:30 am – To Grandmother’s House We Go
5:30 am – Planes, Trains And Automobiles
7:30 am – Snow Day
9:30 am – Gremlins
12:00 pm – Scrooged
2:00 pm – The Polar Express
4:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
6:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:30 pm – Fred Claus
11:00 pm – Gremlins
Sunday, December 19, 2021
1:30 am – To Grandmother’s House We Go
3:30 am – The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman
5:00 am – Jack Frost
7:30 am – The Family Man
10:30 am – Scrooged
12:30 pm – National Lampoon’s Vacation
2:30 pm – Fred Claus
5:00 pm – Four Christmases
7:00 pm – Four Christmases
9:00 – National Lampoon’s Vacation
11:00 pm – The Family Man
Monday, December 20, 2021
8:00 pm – Scrooged
10:00 pm – Fred Claus
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
3:15 pm – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
5:45 pm – Twas the Night Before Christmas
6:15 pm – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
6:45 pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus
8:00 pm – The Polar Express
10:00 pm – Four Christmases
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
4:00 pm – Planes, Trains, And Automobiles
6:00 pm – Four Christmases
8:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Thursday, December 23, 2021
5:30 pm – Fred Claus
8:00 pm – Four Christmases
10:00 pm – The Polar Express
Friday, December 24, 2021
AMC’s Best Christmas Marathon – All Day
11:15 am – White Christmas
2:00 pm – Scrooged
4:00 pm – The Polar Express
6:00 pm – Four Christmases
8:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12:30 am – The Polar Express
2:30 am – Fred Claus
Saturday, December 25, 2021
AMC’s Best Christmas Marathon All Day- Continued
5:00 am – Jack Frost
6:15 am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
6:45 am – The Year Without a Santa Claus
8:00 am – Jack Frost
10:30 am – Scrooged
12:30 pm – The Polar Express
2:30 pm – Fred Claus
5:00 pm – Four Christmases
7:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:30 pm – Four Christmases