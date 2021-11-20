Best Christmas Ever 2021: AMC Announces Holiday Programming

AMC Networks unwraps the return of “Best Christmas Ever,” the annual seasonal block featuring over 55 titles and more than 575 hours of holiday programming in the days leading up to Christmas. The month-long celebration of the holidays, beginning November 29 and running through December 25 on AMC and AMC+, makes AMC the exclusive broadcast cable home to such fan-favorite films as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Four Christmases, and Fred Claus. Hosted by Christmas Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo, “Best Christmas Ever” 2021 features mini movie marathons, including “Wonka Wonderland” and “Holiday Hijinks,” and the streaming premiere of the original film Silent Night on AMC+.

The movie lineup this year includes A Christmas Carol (1951), Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July, Santa Claus: The Movie, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Scrooged, Jack Frost (1998), and A Christmas Story 2. The new movie Silent Night, starring Kiera Knightley and Matthew Goode, is streaming exclusively on AMC+ starting December 3.

https://youtu.be/4gXRv7oeO4Y

Movie marathons include:

“Wonka Wonderland” on November 29 featuring back-to-back showings of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“Candy Coated Christmas” marathon on December 3 celebrating some of John Candy’s greatest films, including Planes Trains & Automobiles, Summer Rental, The Great Outdoors and National Lampoon’s Vacation.

“Naughty List Marathon” on December 4 including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Gremlins and A Dennis the Menace Christmas.

Have “A Murray Christmas” with the Bill Murray holiday classics Scrooged, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II on December 11.

“Holiday Hijinks Marathon” on December 18 featuring National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Fred Claus, Planes Trains & Automobiles, Gremlins, Snow Day, Scrooged, To Grandmother’s House We Go and The Polar Express.

“Best Christmas Ever” concludes with the “Christmas Blowout” from December 24 to December 25 with a packed lineup including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, White Christmas, The Polar Express, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Scrooged, Jack Frost (1998), Jack Frost (1979), Snow Day, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and The Year Without a Santa Claus.

See the full “Best Christmas Ever” 2021 schedule below:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

6:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

8:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

10:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Thursday, November 25, 2021

12:00am – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

2:00am – The Family Stone

Saturday, November 27, 2021

5:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Sunday, November 28, 2021

7:22am – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

1:30pm – To Grandmothers House We Go

3:30pm – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

6:00pm – Snow Day

8:00pm – Scrooged

10:00pm – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

1:04am – Jack Frost (1998)

3:34am – To Grandmothers House We Go

9:00am – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

11:30am – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

1:30pm – Scrooged

3:30pm – Snow Day

5:30pm – Fred Claus

8:00pm – Four Christmases

10:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Thursday, December 2, 2021

1:30pm – The Polar Express

3:30pm – Fred Claus

6:00pm – Four Christmases

8:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15pm – The Polar Express

Friday, December 3, 2021

12:15am – The Year Without A Santa Claus

1:30am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

2:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

3:00am – Little Drummer Boy: Book II

3:30am – Santa Claus: The Movie

9:00am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

10:00am – Planes, Trains And Automobiles

8:00pm – Planes, Trains And Automobiles

Saturday, December 4, 2021

3:17am – Surviving Christmas

5:16am – The Christmas Shoes

2:30pm – Fred Claus

5:00pm – Four Christmases

7:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:30pm – Four Christmases

Sunday, December 5, 2021

1:30am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas

3:30am – A Christmas Story

10:39am – Fred Claus

Monday, December 6, 2021

6:00pm – Scrooged

8:00pm – Four Christmases

10:00pm – Fred Claus

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

12:30am – Scrooged

2:30am – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

9:00am – The Legend of Frosty the Snowmen

10:30am – All I Want for Christmas

3:30pm – Fred Claus

6:00pm – Four Christmases

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

4:00am – A Holiday to Remember

2:00pm – To Grandmother’s House We Go

4:00pm – Snow Day

8:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Thursday, December 9, 2021

2:45am – Christmas in Connecticut

9:00am – To Grandmother’s House We Go

1:00pm – Snow Day

3:00pm – Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer

4:00pm – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

5:00pm – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

7:30pm – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

8:00pm – The Polar Express

Friday, December 10, 2021

2:30am – Santa Claus: The Movie

5:00am – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

9:00am – Santa Claus: The Movie

11:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

12:00pm – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

1:00pm- Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

6:00pm – The Polar Express

8:00pm – Four Christmases

10:00pm – Four Christmases

Saturday, December 11, 2021

3:45am – White Christmas

6:30am – Pinocchio’s Christmas

7:45am – The First Christmas: The Story Of The First Christmas Snow

8:15am – Jack Frost

9:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

10:00am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

8:00pm – Scrooged

Sunday, December 12, 2021

3:00am – Scrooged

5:00am – Jack Frost

6:15am – Jack Frost

7:00pm –National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Monday, December 13, 2021

9:00am – A Different Kind Of Christmas

11:15am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas

1:15pm – Fred Claus

3:45pm – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

4:15pm – Rudolph And Frosty’s Christmas in July

6:45 pm – The Year Without A Santa Claus

8:00pm – The Polar Express

10:00pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

12:15am – Snow Day

2:15am – Fred Claus

4:45am – The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus

11:15am – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

11:45am – Frostys Winter Wonderland

12:15pm – Rudolph and Frostys Christmas In July

2:45pm – The Year Without A Santa Claus

4:00pm – Snow Day

6:00pm – The Polar Express

8:00pm – National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

10:15pm – Scrooged

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

2:15am – Surviving Christmas

4:15am – Buster And Chauncey’s Silent Night

5:30am – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

9:00am – Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

10:00am – Surviving Christmas

12:00pm – Scrooged

8:00pm – Four Christmases

10:00pm – Fred Claus

Thursday, December 16, 2021

2:30 am – The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold

6:00 am – Annie

8:45 am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

10:00 am – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

12:30 pm – Fred Claus

3:00 pm – Four Christmases

5:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:30 pm – Caddyshack

11:30 pm – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Friday, December 17, 2021

6:00 am – Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

8:30 am – Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory

11:00 am – Caddyshack

1:00 pm – Planes, Trains And Automobiles

3:00 pm – Scrooged

5:00 pm – The Polar Express

7:00 pm – Snow Day

9:00 pm – Scrooged

11:00 pm – Grease

Saturday, December 18, 2021

1:30 am – Wish For Christmas

3:30 am – To Grandmother’s House We Go

5:30 am – Planes, Trains And Automobiles

7:30 am – Snow Day

9:30 am – Gremlins

12:00 pm – Scrooged

2:00 pm – The Polar Express

4:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:30 pm – Fred Claus

11:00 pm – Gremlins

Sunday, December 19, 2021

1:30 am – To Grandmother’s House We Go

3:30 am – The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman

5:00 am – Jack Frost

7:30 am – The Family Man

10:30 am – Scrooged

12:30 pm – National Lampoon’s Vacation

2:30 pm – Fred Claus

5:00 pm – Four Christmases

7:00 pm – Four Christmases

9:00 – National Lampoon’s Vacation

11:00 pm – The Family Man

Monday, December 20, 2021

8:00 pm – Scrooged

10:00 pm – Fred Claus

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

3:15 pm – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

5:45 pm – Twas the Night Before Christmas

6:15 pm – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

6:45 pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus

8:00 pm – The Polar Express

10:00 pm – Four Christmases

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

4:00 pm – Planes, Trains, And Automobiles

6:00 pm – Four Christmases

8:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Thursday, December 23, 2021

5:30 pm – Fred Claus

8:00 pm – Four Christmases

10:00 pm – The Polar Express

Friday, December 24, 2021

AMC’s Best Christmas Marathon – All Day

11:15 am – White Christmas

2:00 pm – Scrooged

4:00 pm – The Polar Express

6:00 pm – Four Christmases

8:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:30 am – The Polar Express

2:30 am – Fred Claus

Saturday, December 25, 2021

AMC’s Best Christmas Marathon All Day- Continued

5:00 am – Jack Frost

6:15 am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

6:45 am – The Year Without a Santa Claus

8:00 am – Jack Frost

10:30 am – Scrooged

12:30 pm – The Polar Express

2:30 pm – Fred Claus

5:00 pm – Four Christmases

7:00 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15 pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:30 pm – Four Christmases