Rankin/Bass Christmas Classics Marathon Schedule: Where to Watch Rudolph, Frosty, and More
You better watch out: the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon is airing this weekend on AMC as part of the network's Best Christmas Ever 2020. The annual programming event makes AMC the exclusive home to a host of holiday favorites, including Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, as well as several stop motion animated television specials from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer producers Rankin/Bass. In a trailer for the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon now airing all weekend on AMC, the network turns Rankin/Bass' cheery classics into festive fear in the style of its flagship series The Walking Dead:
Walkers aren’t the only thing to be scared of this holiday season. Don’t miss the Rankin Bass-acre marathon on AMC's #BestChristmasEver pic.twitter.com/iMY1AjkSVJ— The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) December 5, 2020
Animated specials airing during the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon include Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the sequel to 1969's Frosty the Snowman, the 1976 Rudolph sequel Rudolph's Shiny New Year, and 1974's The Year Without A Santa Claus, featuring the voices of Mickey Rooney and Shirley Booth.
Select titles, such as The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus and Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, are also available to stream on-demand via AMC.com and AMC+. The subscription service will soon release the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special as an exclusive for streaming customers.
The programming schedule for the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon continues below:
Saturday, December 5 at 2:45 PM : JACK FROST
The icy little fellow falls in love and seeks Father Winter's advice; voices of Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse; animated.
Saturday, December 5 at 4:00 PM : LITTLE DRUMMER BOY: BOOK II
Aaron and his animal friends try to recover three stolen silver bells. Animated.
Saturday, December 5 at 4:30 PM : 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
When Santa removes a small town from his delivery itinerary, a family endeavors to regain his favor.
Saturday, December 5 at 5:00 PM : FROSTY'S WINTER WONDERLAND
The magic snowman marries; Andy Griffith narrates the animated story.
Saturday, December 5 at 5:30 PM : RUDOLPH'S SHINY NEW YEAR
The red-nosed reindeer sets out in a midnight fog to find Happy, the New Year baby.
Saturday, December 5 at 6:45 PM : THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS
Feeling sad and unwanted, Santa takes the day off before Christmas; voices: Mickey Rooney, Shirley Booth; animated.
Sunday, December 6 at 3:30 AM : RUDOLPH AND FROSTY’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY
Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard.
Sunday, December 6 at 6:30 AM : THE FIRST CHRISTMAS: THE STORY OF THE FIRST CHRISTMAS SNOW
A nun in France cares for a boy who was blinded by a lightning bolt.
Sunday, December 6 at 7:00 AM : NESTOR, THE LONG-EARED CHRISTMAS DONKEY
Guided by his guardian cherub, an orphan donkey realizes his destiny on the road to Bethlehem.
Sunday, December 6 at 7:30 AM : THE LEGEND OF FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
The enchanted snowman (Bill Fagerbakke) brings magical fun to the children of a town.
Sunday, December 6 at 9:00AM : THE LEPRECHAUNS’ CHRISTMAS GOLD
In search of a Christmas tree, a boy accidentally releases a bad-tempered banshee from her pine-tree prison.
Sunday, December 6 at 9:30 AM : THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS
Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas.
Sunday, December 6 at 10:45 AM : JACK FROST
The icy little fellow falls in love and seeks Father Winter's advice; voices of Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse; animated.
