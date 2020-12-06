Rankin/Bass Christmas Classics Marathon Schedule: Where to Watch Rudolph, Frosty, and More

You better watch out: the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon is airing this weekend on AMC as part of the network's Best Christmas Ever 2020. The annual programming event makes AMC the exclusive home to a host of holiday favorites, including Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, as well as several stop motion animated television specials from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer producers Rankin/Bass. In a trailer for the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon now airing all weekend on AMC, the network turns Rankin/Bass' cheery classics into festive fear in the style of its flagship series The Walking Dead:

Walkers aren’t the only thing to be scared of this holiday season. Don’t miss the Rankin Bass-acre marathon on AMC's #BestChristmasEver pic.twitter.com/iMY1AjkSVJ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) December 5, 2020

Animated specials airing during the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon include Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the sequel to 1969's Frosty the Snowman, the 1976 Rudolph sequel Rudolph's Shiny New Year, and 1974's The Year Without A Santa Claus, featuring the voices of Mickey Rooney and Shirley Booth.

Select titles, such as The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus and Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, are also available to stream on-demand via AMC.com and AMC+. The subscription service will soon release the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special as an exclusive for streaming customers.

The programming schedule for the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon continues below: