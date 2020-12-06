Rankin/Bass Christmas Classics Marathon Schedule: Where to Watch Rudolph, Frosty, and More

By Cameron Bonomolo

You better watch out: the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon is airing this weekend on AMC as part of the network's Best Christmas Ever 2020. The annual programming event makes AMC the exclusive home to a host of holiday favorites, including Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, as well as several stop motion animated television specials from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer producers Rankin/Bass. In a trailer for the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon now airing all weekend on AMC, the network turns Rankin/Bass' cheery classics into festive fear in the style of its flagship series The Walking Dead:

Animated specials airing during the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon include Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the sequel to 1969's Frosty the Snowman, the 1976 Rudolph sequel Rudolph's Shiny New Year, and 1974's The Year Without A Santa Claus, featuring the voices of Mickey Rooney and Shirley Booth.

Select titles, such as The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus and Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, are also available to stream on-demand via AMC.com and AMC+. The subscription service will soon release the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special as an exclusive for streaming customers.

The programming schedule for the Rankin Bass-acre Marathon continues below:

Saturday, December 5 at 2:45 PM : JACK FROST

The icy little fellow falls in love and seeks Father Winter's advice; voices of Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse; animated.

prevnext

Saturday, December 5 at 4:00 PM : LITTLE DRUMMER BOY: BOOK II

Aaron and his animal friends try to recover three stolen silver bells. Animated.

prevnext

Saturday, December 5 at 4:30 PM : 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

When Santa removes a small town from his delivery itinerary, a family endeavors to regain his favor.

prevnext

Saturday, December 5 at 5:00 PM : FROSTY'S WINTER WONDERLAND

The magic snowman marries; Andy Griffith narrates the animated story.

prevnext

Saturday, December 5 at 5:30 PM : RUDOLPH'S SHINY NEW YEAR

The red-nosed reindeer sets out in a midnight fog to find Happy, the New Year baby.

prevnext

Saturday, December 5 at 6:45 PM : THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

Feeling sad and unwanted, Santa takes the day off before Christmas; voices: Mickey Rooney, Shirley Booth; animated.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 12:30 AM : THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

Feeling sad and unwanted, Santa takes the day off before Christmas; voices: Mickey Rooney, Shirley Booth; animated.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 1:45 AM : 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

When Santa removes a small town from his delivery itinerary, a family endeavors to regain his favor.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 1:45 AM : RUDOLPH'S SHINY NEW YEAR

The red-nosed reindeer sets out in a midnight fog to find Happy, the New Year baby.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 3:30 AM : RUDOLPH AND FROSTY’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 6:00 AM : 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

When Santa removes a small town from his delivery itinerary, a family endeavors to regain his favor.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 6:30 AM : THE FIRST CHRISTMAS: THE STORY OF THE FIRST CHRISTMAS SNOW

A nun in France cares for a boy who was blinded by a lightning bolt.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 7:00 AM : NESTOR, THE LONG-EARED CHRISTMAS DONKEY

Guided by his guardian cherub, an orphan donkey realizes his destiny on the road to Bethlehem.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 7:30 AM : THE LEGEND OF FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

The enchanted snowman (Bill Fagerbakke) brings magical fun to the children of a town.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 9:00AM : THE LEPRECHAUNS’ CHRISTMAS GOLD

In search of a Christmas tree, a boy accidentally releases a bad-tempered banshee from her pine-tree prison.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 9:30 AM : THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS

Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 10:45 AM : JACK FROST

The icy little fellow falls in love and seeks Father Winter's advice; voices of Buddy Hackett, Robert Morse; animated.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 12:00 PM : RUDOLPH AND FROSTY’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 PM : LITTLE DRUMMER BOY: BOOK II

Aaron and his animal friends try to recover three stolen silver bells. Animated.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 PM : THE LEGEND OF FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

The enchanted snowman (Bill Fagerbakke) brings magical fun to the children of a town.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 4:30 PM : FROSTY'S WINTER WONDERLAND

The magic snowman marries; Andy Griffith narrates the animated story.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 5:00 PM : 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

When Santa removes a small town from his delivery itinerary, a family endeavors to regain his favor.

prevnext

Sunday, December 6 at 5:30 PM : THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS

Feeling sad and unwanted, Santa takes the day off before Christmas; voices: Mickey Rooney, Shirley Booth; animated.

prevnext
0comments

Sunday, December 6 at 6:45 PM : RUDOLPH'S SHINY NEW YEAR

The red-nosed reindeer sets out in a midnight fog to find Happy, the New Year baby.

prev
Start the Conversation

of