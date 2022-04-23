The Best and Weirdest Things From the Wachowski's Prop Auction

By Spencer Perry

Legendary filmmakers and storytellers Lana and Lilly Wachowski have opened up their vault and are auctioning off screen-used props, posters and toys from the personal collection, and even awards they've won for their work. The best part, beyond some of the wild and amazing things that are available for purchase, is that all proceeds will go toward benefitting a slew of LGBTQ+ charities working across the US. Announcing the event, Lilly wrote: "hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts!"

We've combed through the lots available at the auction, which you can do here, and picked out some of the best, most surprising, and, frankly, strangest items that are available. The items you'll find below only scratch the surface though which features tons of screen-used items from all of the sibling's movies including Bound, The Matrix films, Speed Racer, Jupiter Ascending, Cloud Atlas, the Netflix series Sense8, and the Wachowski-produced V for Vendetta. Check out what we found below!

Matrix Reloaded Tie-In Spring Phone

wachowski-auction-1.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Viking Bust Prop From The Matrix Reloaded

wachowski-auction-2.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Screen-Used Execution Chair from Cloud Atlas

wachowski-auction-3.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Screen-Worn Latex Ears from Jupiter Ascending

wachowski-auction-4.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Enter the Matrix Pachinko Machine

wachowski-auction-5.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Screen-Used Cough Syrup & Tampon Box From Sense8

wachowski-auction-6.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Screen-used Jean-Claude Van Damme Bobbleheads From Sense8

wachowski-auction-7.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Oversized Pull Chain Screen-Used Prop from Bound

wachowski-auction-8.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Speed Racer Segway

wachowski-auction-9.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Three IGN Awards

wachowski-auction-10.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

Chip n' Dale Figurine Gifted to the Wachowskis by Susan Sarandon

wachowski-auction-11.png
(Photo: The Wachowskis/Potter & Potter Auctions)

