Netflix’s ‘Sense8’ Sets Series Finale Date

It looks like this summer will be the end of an era, as Netflix’s Sense8 will debut its final episode.

The feature-length finale special of the beloved sci-fi series will officially be released on Friday, June 8th, according to Deadline. This new comes months after the finale episode was announced in June of last year, after the outcry from fans surrounding the series’ initial cancellation.

Sense8 follows eight strangers across the globe, whose thought and actions are psychically linked to each other upon their 30th birthday. The series stars Toby Onwumere, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Doona Bae, Brian J. Smith, and Max Riemelt.

The special’s release date was marked by the release of a new poster from Netflix, which you can check out below.

The @sense8 finale arrives June 8! Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/FlDwnKzOYW — Netflix US (@netflix) April 24, 2018

Netflix also released an official press release for the finale episode, which teases some major challenges ahead for the group of “sensates”.

“Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.

The highly-anticipated conclusion to the saga of the Sense8 cluster will be revealed when the series finale launches globally on June 8, only on Netflix.”

When we last left Sense8, Whispers and his organization had taken Wolfgang prisoner, so the rest of the cluster staged an ambush in London where they in turn kidnapped Whispers. However, the race to save Wolfgang and defeat the clandestine organization on their tail will apparently take the cluster to Berlin, Brussels, Paris, and Naples.

“[Sense8] I believe in particular has a very important message and is a very important series for a lot of fans around the world.” Netflix exec Cindy Holland said during a recent presentation. We were gratified to see so much fan love, and we were happy to be able to support what I think all the fans around the world will agree is going to be a fantastic, fitting conclusion for it,” she continued.

Are you excited to see Sense8‘s finale? Let us know what you think in the comments below.