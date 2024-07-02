Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Star Judge Reinhold Details Hilarious Meeting With Eddie Murphy

Judge Reinhold reveals how he met Eddie Murphy when they were working together on Beverly Hills Cop. Eddie Murphy is getting the band back together for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix. The movie marks the return of not only Murphy’s Axel Foley, but others like Judge Reinhold’s Detective Billy Rosewood. Reinhold and Murphy had a lot of adventures across the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, which means Reinhold has plenty of stories to share. One of the more entertaining stories has to do with meeting Eddie Murphy on the set of the first Beverly Hills Cop movie in 1984.

ComicBook spoke to Judge Reinhold before the premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, where we asked him if he were to write a memoir about his time on Beverly Hills Cop, what Eddie Murphy story would he include in it. “Really, the odd way that we met was at a strip club in the first one. That was our first day of work and we were thrown together at this little table with some beer nuts and naked ladies all around us. We got to know each other in that situation. We were really thrown together.” Judge Reinhold said. “As awkward as that was, it just worked. The chemistry started working and we found our way with each other.” You can watch the video in the player above.

What is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F about?

Netflix’s description of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reads, “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

“Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising,” director Mark Molloy told Netflix’s Tudum newsletter. “For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

“Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills,” veteran producer Bruckheimer added. “He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arrives on Netflix July 3rd.