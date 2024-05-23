Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Released by Netflix

Eddie Murphy is back with some old friends in the official trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The fourth movie in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise finds a home on Netflix, which is hoping this sparks a string of even more movies in the future. Along with newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are Beverly Hills Cop mainstays Judge Reinhold and John Ashton. If you thought Axel Foley had gotten into some predicaments in previous movies, the trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F teases even more action and laughs for Eddie Murphy fans.

The Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer starts with Axel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character chasing some bad guys in a helicopter as the iconic Beverly Hills Cop music plays in the background. Unfortunately, Gordon-Levitt doesn't really know how to fly a helicopter, causing them to crash on a golf course. Axel Foley winds up getting arrested, and he insults the size of the police officers' car, calling it a "Fisher-Price looking squad car."

Taylour Paige plays Jane, Axel Foley's grown-up daughter. He calls Jane from jail and tells her he's back in Beverly Hills, but she immediately hangs the phone up on him. Billy's life is in danger, causing Axel to spring back into action. You can check out the official trailer below.

What is Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F about?

Netflix's description of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reads, "Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

"Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie's improvising," director Mark Molloy told Netflix's Tudum newsletter. "For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best."

"Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills," veteran producer Bruckheimer added. "He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive."

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arrives on Netflix July 3rd.