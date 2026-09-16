Beware Boiúna Clip Doesn’t Hide the Monstrous Snake in Tense New Horror Movie [EXCLUSIVE]

As much as people don’t want to admit it, audiences love a giant snake movie. Though the reptiles might be terrifying to encounter in any size, horror fans cannot get enough of a film that asks the question: what if these horrifying creatures were much bigger than should be allowed? The upcoming Beware Boiúna from Lionsgate is not only , but is sure to actually creep out audiences with an all-gas, no-brakes approach to the animal attack subgenre.

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Ahead of the film’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest tomorrow night, ComicBook has an exclusive clip from Beware Boiúna, and if you think this is going to just be a snippet of footage that teases the gigantic snake and doesn’t actually show it, just watch the clip and see for yourself, but don’t say we didn’t warn you. The new survival horror movie starring Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green arrives in theaters on October 2, but with the world premiere happening this week at a genre film festival, expect first reactions to arrive soon.

Beware Boiúna Terrifies in Exclusive Clip

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Having a new giant snake movie that takes the horror seriously is already proving to be a popular one with genre fans, but there’s plenty more to be excited about considering the team behind it. Kiana Madeira leads the cast, having previously proven herself as a horror star in all three Fear Street movies for Netflix. She appears alongside Jessica Rothe of the Happy Death Day franchise, plus Logan Marshall-Green from Upgrade and The Invitation.

On top of that, Beware Boiúna is directed by Mike P. Nelson who has been on a genre tear the past few years, directing the underrated Wrong Turn reboot from 2021, the revival of Silent Night, Deadly Night, one of the segments from Shudder’s V/H/S/85, and even bringing back Jason Voorhees in the 2025 short film Sweet Revenge.

Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

When Beware Boiúna arrives this fall, it joins a rare club, not just the “giant animal attack movies” that include classics like Jaws, Alligator, and ’50s staple Tarantula, but the “giant snake movie.” Though there’s a slew of movies in this subgenre, the potential is very real that Beware Boiúna could become the best of them all, since its competition is somewhat limited.

Beware Boiúna will debut in theaters on October 2.