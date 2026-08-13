Terrifying Giant Snake Movie Footage Gives Fans What a 2025 Remake Couldn’t – Watch the Beware Boiúna Trailer

Even though Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws may have become the blueprint for “giant animal attack movies” for the rest of time, making films where animals are big and pissed off has been a staple of Hollywood for decades. The atomic age in the ’50s saw giant ants, giant spiders, and even a giant woman wreck havoc on the world thanks to their new stature. It’s an easy enough story to tell, and one that audiences continue to love as it’s almost never gone out of style. Last year saw one of the biggest franchises in the “giant animal attack movie” subgenre return with a new Anaconda movie, taking a drastically more comedic turn. Now, a new movie is going the other way.

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Lionsgate has released the full trailer for Beware Boiúna, a new horror film from director Mike P. Nelson (2021’s Wrong Turn, 2025’s Silent Night, Deadly Night), which is clearly offering fans a scary giant snake movie with a tone that means there may very well be no room for jokes. Though the Anaconda reboot from last year has Paul Rudd and Jack Black at its center, meaning the gags were coming regardless, it struck some fans as an odd choice. Now, Beware Boiúna is offering them a palate cleanser, with some already calling out that “this is what Anaconda’s remake should’ve been.”

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Beware Boiúna Trailer Delivers Terrifying New Snake Movie

In addition to being a giant snake movie that horror fans know is aiming to scare them out of their seats, Beware Boiúna also has enlisted a cast of genre vets. Kiana Madeira leads the film, having previously starred in all three Fear Street movies for Netflix, and stars alongside Jessica Rothe of the Happy Death Day franchise, plus Logan Marshall-Green from Upgrade and The Invitation.

Beware Boiúna will debut in theaters on October 2.

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