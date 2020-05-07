Biggest Reveals from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party
ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party kicked off tonight with a jump in to the animated realm with a unified viewing of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse around the world. We were joined during the event by co-directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman, producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and star Shameik Moore who live-tweeted the entire film with us revealing new details about the production, hidden secrets within the movie itself, teases for what is to come in the future, and rules they had for crafting the film. We've collected the best reveals from the creative team behind the movie for your viewing below!
Leopardon is coming....
Leopardon appearance in Miles’ sketches... a hint of things to come?#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020
Shameik Moore for live-action Miles?
This would be a dream come true, but I’ll probably be to old for this by the time they are ready https://t.co/8eGmAt0Pea— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 7, 2020
If it was later on in his life I’d 100 percent do it justice https://t.co/UMith3hHol— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 7, 2020
Coffee shop names
Just checked the first pitches -- some were Hygge, Crema Slow Brew, Fikka Slow Brew, Prétentieux, Accogliente, Crème De la Crème Coffee, L'intégrité ... we couldn't use many cause they ALREADY EXISTED. We got the right one. #QuarantineWatchParty #SpiderVerse https://t.co/W4yRdUKnkS— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
Rules for the movie
One rule was no dialogue boxes or anything too comic book-y until after Miles is bitten#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/qXh8gK2fcK— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020
Ganke
Many many many early drafts had this guy but NEVER THIS SHIRT and MAYBE THAT'S WHY HE DIDN'T STAY IN THE MOVIE MUCH #QuarantineWatchParty #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/BHzvhc0pAy— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
Liev Shreiber
Liev Shreiber recorded most of his lines with his nose stuffed with cotton, over ISDN lines from New York, sometimes after midnight, and he still nailed eveything. #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
SO MANY Conversations about Easter eggs
THERE WERE SO MANY CONVERSATIONS TO GET THESE INTO THE MOVIE, SO MANY CONVERSATIONS #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/ltYpcHBKdJ— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
Pitch to Edgar Wright
Here is my pitch to @edgarwright to get the Shaun of the Dead sequel in the alternate universe. #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/DKKbYKDwQy— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
Spider-Man Mortal Kombat Game
truth. it was in the script. Spider-Man kept killing prowler in the game #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/oFAnH3oSVb— Phil Lord is staying home (@philiplord) May 7, 2020
The unseen post-credit scene
True story: My 4-year-old was really upset Peter B. Parker never got to eat a bagel and he made me storyboard a post-credits scene where he got to eat one at home, it's in my sons room and it really should'vee been in the damn movie #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
The original Doc Ock
Turning Doc Ock into a woman was a @bob_persichetti idea. He and Katherine Hahn are friends through their kids. In earlier drafts she was a Big Lebowski type dude. #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
"That's all folks"
Whether Spider-Ham was allowed to say that legally was a real question for several months but thankfully we have a good relationship with our friends at Warner Bros.#QuarantineWatchParty #SpiderVerse— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020
That is.... A LOT of legal pads
Behind the Scenes 5: #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty #myoffice pic.twitter.com/UymRS95e45— rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) May 7, 2020
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs sighting!
FLDSNDFR!#QuarantineWatchParty #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/fH6tf8rk4M— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020
Post-credits are sneaky
post credit sequences are a sneaky way to make people watch the credits and pay tribute to all these people who spend their lives making this incredible work which we too often take for granted. These folks are world class at what they do. #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty— Phil Lord is staying home (@philiplord) May 7, 2020
The Too Ambitious post-credit scene
We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020
