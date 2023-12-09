The Bikeriders: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler Move Gets New Release Date

The Bikeriders officially has a new release date. On Friday, Focus Features announced that the Tom Hardy, Austin Butler starring film will open in theaters on June 21, 2024. According to Deadline, the only other film scheduled to open that weekend is an untitled Universal Pictures film. The Bikeriders had originally been slated to open in theaters on December 1st of this year, but that was when it was still set for release with 20th Century Studios. In October, Disney, which owns 20th Century, removed the film from that date and in November, it was reported that Disney was no longer releasing the New Regency financed film.

The Bikeriders getting a new release date is just the latest update on the film. Shortly after news that Disney was no longer releasing the film broke, it was reported that Focus Features had acquired the worldwide rights to the film with plans to release in 2024. Focus is handling the domestic release of the film while Universal Pictures International will handle the international release.

"We are delighted to add such a riveting project to next year's strong slate of films. We look forward to once again working alongside New Regency and reuniting with the multi-talented Jeff Nichols on another one of his visionary projects," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement at the time.

"We are excited to team up again with our Focus Features partners and look forward to another successful collaboration. And we couldn't be prouder of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols and all the talent he has brought together to create this truly exceptional film," New Regency chair-CEO Yariv Milchan added.

What Is The Bikeriders About?

The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.

The ensemble cast of The Bikeriders includes Austin Butler as Benny, Jodie Comer as Kathy, Tom Hardy as Johnny, Michael Shannon as Zipco, Mike Faist as Danny Lyon, Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny, and Boyd Holbrook as Cal.

Austin Butler Has Another Major Film Coming Out In 2024

In addition to his role in The Bikeriders, Butler is also set to appear in Dune: Part Two as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. That film has been delayed to spring 2024. Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

The Bikeriders is scheduled to open in theaters June 21, 2024.