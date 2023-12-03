Dune: Part Two Character Posters Released

Dune: Part Two was originally supposed to be released by now, but the film was delayed due to the SAG strike. The movie just had its release date changed again and it is now scheduled to hit theaters at the beginning of March. The sequel is expected to also see the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New characters will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV. Today, a new set of character posters was released showcasing all of the above talent.

The first set of posters showcases the returning cast. You can check those out in the post below:

The second set of posters is a mixture of new and old Dune characters. You can view those below:

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

"I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again," he added. "That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.