Austin Butler and Tom Hardy Star in First Trailer for The Bikeriders

As fall approaches, the anticipation for movie awards season is really starting to escalate. Film debuts at the Venice, Telluride, and Toronto film festivals are starting to get people extra excited for what's to come later in the year, and movie fans are now getting their first looks at what could be some of 2023's best movies. Wednesday morning saw not only the trailer for Hayao Miyazaki's final film, The Boy and the Heron, it also brought the release of the debut trailer for The Bikeriders, the latest film from Jeff Nichols.

The Bikeriders is based on the photography book by Danny Lyon that chronicled the rise of a motorcycle club in the Midwest. The film stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, and Michael Shannon. You can check out the trailer in its entirety below!

Butler and Comer star as married couple Benny and Kathy. The former is an untamed member of a rising club called the Vandals, the latter gets into the motorcycle lifestyle by following Benny. Throughout the film, Kathy recalls the story of the Vandals' rise to power. Hardy plays Johnny, the dangerous leader of the club.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Bikeriders below!

"The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members. Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other."

The Bikeriders is written and directed by Nichols, who is best known for films like Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving. The movie is produced by Sarah Green, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Arnon Milchan. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern, and Fred Berger serve as executive producers.

The Bikeriders will debut in theaters everywhere on December 1st.