Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer Released

Get ready to say "Woah", because Orion Pictures has released the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music. On Tuesday, June 9th - a day that many regard to be "Bill and Ted Day" - fans were treated to the first footage from the highly-anticipated threequel. The film will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning to their iconic roles, as they have yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny. The now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

"They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they've been working on it the whole time," writer Chris Matheson said when revealing the first look at the new film. "Now an emissary from the future comes and says, "You've got to do it right now. We've got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end."

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) - and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

"I read the audition out loud to my fiance, I didn't know of Bill and Ted, I grew up overseas and I don't think my parents had ever seen it either because I wasn't born when they came out," Weaving told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "But my fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters. I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone."

