Bill & Ted 3 Finally Begins Filming

The long-awaited third installment in the Bill & Ted saga has been on the verge of beginning production for some time, but it looks like things are finally underway. It was announced over the weekend that Monday morning would bring the actual start of production for Bill & Ted Face the Music, and it looks like that’s actually the case. 28 years after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey arrived in theaters, Bill & Ted 3 is bring the iconic duo back to life. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are on the set right now delivering new lines as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esq., and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The news was confirmed on Monday morning thanks to a tweet from the official Bill & Ted Twitter account. It was a simple message, but it said everything we needed to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is time,” wrote the tweet.

It is time. — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) July 1, 2019

Reeves and Winter are returning to portray their beloved characters, and they’re joined this time around by a pretty excellent supporting cast. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine will be playing the daughters of Bill and Ted, while Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, and Beck Bennett are all also joining the cast. Amy Stoch and Hall Landon Jr. are returning to reprise their roles as Missy and Chet Logan.

You can check out the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music below!

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

Are you looking forward to the new Bill & Ted movie? What do you think of the new additions to the cast? Let us know in the comments!

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.