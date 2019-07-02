Jillian Bell Cast in Bill & Ted 3

Jillian Bell is about to help Bill & Ted Face the Music. According to a new report from Deadline, Bell has joined the upcoming threequel as Dr. Taylor Wood, a couples therapist who helps the families of the titular characters. Bell is known for her roles in Workaholics, 22 Jump Street, and Supermansion.

The highly-anticipated new film will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill Preston. Now middle-aged, Bill and Ted set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will also star Kid Cudi, William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Samara Weaving, Beck Bennett, Amy Stoch, Hall Landon Jr., and Brigette Lundy-Payne. The film will be directed by Galaxy’s Quest’s Dean Parisot, with a script from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. After the cult success of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, fans have already had quite a lot of expectations around the threequel.

“The fan response has been enormous. It helped us get the financing because there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the idea of us doing this,” Winter said in an interview last year. “Even in the age of internet comment trolling, we haven’t really encountered any pervasive negativity. The concerns that I’ve encountered are totally valid – don’t screw up the tone of the first two, make it a real Bill & Ted movie. And the question of how you revisit these characters so much later, that I’m not concerned about, because we think the comedy works great. Not that I want the film to stall any longer, but in a way, given the plotline, the older we get the funnier it gets.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music will debut in theaters on August 21, 2020.