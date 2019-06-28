Bill and Ted Face the Music Adds Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes as the Princesses

Jayma Mays, best known for her role on Glee, and Kevin Can Wait‘s Erinn Hayes have joined the cast of Bill and Ted Face the Music as two beautiful babes from England, for whom we — err, Bill and Ted — have traveled through time. According to Deadline, Mays will play Princess Joanna, Bill’s wife, while Hayes is Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, making the pair the third duo to play the roles. The characters debuted in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, played by Diane Franklin and Kimberley Kates, and then returned for a small role in Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, that time played by Annette Azcuy and Sarah Trigger.

Bill and Ted’s daughters had already been cast, and yesterday brought news that the Logan family had been cast using a combination of returning and new actors. The film, which has been in development hell for years, will finally see the conclusion (unless it makes a bunch of money, we guess) of a series that began in 1989 with Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The time travel comedy was a surprise hit for Orion, a studio desperate for hits, and they made a sequel — Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey — which was more ambitious and some would argue has aged better, but which was not the hit Excellent Adventure had been.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is in production now, targeting an August 2020 release date. The movie has been in development for years, from writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson with director Dean Parisot. The film will reportedly bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their title roles, as well as reusing old footage featuring Carlin, and giving William Sadler another shot at the Grim Reaper role.