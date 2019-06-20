Bill & Ted 3 Writers Celebrate Production Kickoff With New BTS Photo

Ed Solomon, one of the most vocal supporters of Bill and Ted Face the Music for years while it seemed like the film might never happen, is shredding on his air guitar in celebration of the start of production on the film, which began this week. He is joined in a photo, seen below, with his co-writer Chris Matheson in an image which is either an echo of the Entertainment Weekly promotional image from a few months ago, or perhaps an outtake from that session. In that image, and in the background of the new one, Bill S. Preston, Esquire (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) are seemingly trapped inside of their trademark time-traveling phone booth.

The booth was insrumental to the plot of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, which saw the pair of slackers traveling through time and kidnapping historical figures to help them with a high school assignment. The film’s sequel, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, barely used the booth, although its omnipresence in the few images we have seen so far for Face the Music likely suggests that time-travel will again be an important part of the story and the booth (which will be recreated for sale in the real world) will be featured heavily.

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is in production now, targeting an August 2020 release date. The movie has been in development for years, from writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson with director Dean Parisot. The film will reportedly bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their title roles, as well as reusing old footage featuring Carlin, and giving William Sadler another shot at the Grim Reaper role.