Bill Hader Reveals Embarrassing Prank His Daughter Pulled on Him With Chris Pratt

Bill Hader has been impressing audiences with his sense of humor for years, with the actor recently recalling that he has seemingly passed down his comedic sensibilities to his daughters, as he recalled to Jimmy Kimmel Live! an incident in which one of them managed to embarrass him in front of Chris Pratt. The actor went on to note that, while he was initially shocked and frustrated that his daughter would embarrass him, he also was immensely proud of how effective such a prank was and how it might just be a glimpse of his daughter's sense of humor in the future.

"I was eating dinner with my daughters and it was all three of them and we're eating dinner and, you live in L.A., sometimes other celebrities walk in. Chris Pratt came in ... He does show up to my house, I will have random celebrities show up, and it's fun. We were at a restaurant and I go, 'Guys, don't freak out, but Guardians of the Galaxy, you know?'" Hader explained. "And my daughter was like, 'Oh, my God.' And then the nine-year-old, who was eight at the time, was like, 'I know his son.' And I go, 'Really?' She's like, 'Yes, I know his son, can I go over there and say hi?' And I was like, 'No, he's eating, just leave him alone, please.' So we eat, finish, pay, she goes, 'Dad ... can I please go over and say hi? Please?' So I felt terrible."

He continued, "We walk over there, I tap him on the shoulder, 'Hey Chris, Bill Hader. Saturday Night Live ... Barry. No? Skeleton Twins? No? Well, Skeleton Twins is a small movie.' Anyways, so I walk over and go, 'Hey Chris, I'm sorry, my daughter knows your son.' And my daughter goes, 'I don't know his son. You wanted to meet Chris Pratt.'"

As Hader recalled the interaction, he also replicated the expressions both he and Pratt had in the moment, which were mixtures of shock and confusion.

The actor joked, "I wanted to strangle her but I was also never more proud of a kid in my life, and I go, 'Why did you do that?' and she was like, 'I don't know.' I was like, 'You're gonna make me so much money.'"

Hader can currently be seen in Season 3 of Barry on HBO. Pratt will next be seen as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8th.