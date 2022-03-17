HBO’s Barry Season 3 Trailer Teases Grim News for Bill Hader

After undergoing a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Season 3 of HBO’s Barry is set to return next month, with the first teaser for the new season hinting at the challenges the hitman-turned-actor will be facing in the all-new episodes. With the first season debuting in 2018 and the second season premiering in 2019, fans have had to undergo quite the wait to see what Bill Hader’s character has gotten up to and how he’s coping with the aftermath of the last season, with this first teaser only hinting at what’s in store for the series. Barry Season 3 premieres on HBO on April 24th.

The new season is described, “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

https://youtu.be/_BrwKUDMd8s

While star Hader has earned acclaim over the years for a variety of projects, Barry sees him not only starring in the series, but also serving as co-creator, writer, and director of select episodes. At the Primetime Emmy Awards, Hader has won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the first two seasons, while the series has been nominated and won a variety of other awards.

Co-creator Alec Berg said of the upcoming season, “What’s interesting: All of the wreckage of Seasons 1 and 2 that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning … all goes back to his decision to become an actor. I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life, and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

Hader noted, “There’s a lot left to explore … His own boneheaded way of trying to get in touch with himself ends up really hurting a lot of people. I don’t think he knew the extent that he’s hurt people, so this season, I think that’s what he’s kind of learning.”

