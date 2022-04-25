New Season of Hit HBO Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

This weekend will see the long awaited return of one hit HBO Series, the Emmy-winning comedy Barry, for its highly anticipated third season. Ahead of the debut of the new episodes, Rotten Tomatoes has announced that the new season has officially earned the "Certified Fresh" distinction and in fact holds a perfect, 100% rating on the fabled Tomatometer with 25 reviews. The critical consensus for Barry season three reads: "Bill Hader and company can take a well-deserved bow -- Barry makes its belated return to the screen without missing a step, retaining its edge as one of television's funniest and most unsettling offerings."

In their review, Vulture writes: "It's so good this season that I not only want to recommend it to Vulture readers, I want to hand out flyers to random people on the street, imploring them to watch..." Entertainment Weekly awarded the season an A-, writing that there's nothing on TV like the series and: "The laughter is loud, but that makes the terrified silence more deafening." Finally Decider says that "The show still somehow manages to accomplish the Herculean feat of topping itself, zigging when most shows would zag and finding new, creative ways to make you laugh out loud."

(Photo: HBO / Rotten Tomatoes)

It's been almost three years since the last new episode of barry, and you can probably guess why, (there's still a COVID-19 pandemic). There's been a slight good thing to come out of the delay though as the creators were able to write season three and season four in their entirety while they waited to start shooting again.

"Right when the lockdown happened in March we were a week away from shooting," Hader revealed to Seth Meyers last year. "The last time I was in a room with a lot of people was the table read for episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3 and we were ready to go and then it all got shut down, so we actually wrote, Season 3 is completely written and ready to go and then during this time we actually went and wrote Season 4, so we have both of those kind of done"

HBO describes the series' third season as follows: "Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice."