Bill & Ted 3 Enlists George Carlin’s Daughter in Honor of Rufus

Kelly Carlin, the daughter of legendary stand-up comedian George Carlin, will join the cast of Bill and Ted Face the Music, paying tribute to her father, who appeared in the franchise’s first two films. In Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, Carlin played Rufus, a man from the future who traveled back in time in order to ensure that Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves)’s history-changing rock band happened.

While the exact nature of Carlin’s role is not yet clear, it seems likely that she will play Rufus’s daughter or some other relation. The film as a whole seems built on the idea of family, with Bill and Ted’s own daughters playing a significant role in the story — so who could be surprised if it turns out Rufus’s daughter is among them?

“There’s also a character in the movie named Kelly, which is George’s daughter’s name, who has a very significant role in the journey, so George is a deep, deep part of it,” Solomon previously said (via MovieWeb).

Bill and Ted Face the Music is in production now, targeting an August 2020 release date. The movie has been in development for years, from writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson with director Dean Parisot. The film will bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their title roles, as well as reusing old footage featuring Carlin, and giving William Sadler another shot at the Grim Reaper role. Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Samara Weaving will also appear.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.