Bill & Ted Face the Music Clip Takes The Wyld Stallyns Back to the Future

Kristen Schaal's character, Kelly, appears in a new clip from Bill and Ted Face the Music, in which she shows up to bring the title characters to the future, and gives the audience a look at a futuristic replacement for the time-traveling phone booth...but one that's based on existing technology, believe it or not. The egg-shaped enclosure that arrives in San Dimas to pick up Bill and Ted is actually an OpenSeed SpaceTime Meditation Pod, which are due to be available to the public in September. From the look of the photos you can find on the product's website, it looks like rather than standing by a pay phone, the characters would have some seating along the walls of the pod.

Kelly, of course, is the name of George Carlin's daughter, a reference made more obvious when Bill and Ted hear her name and immediately know she is Rufus's daughter. Carlin, who played the character of Rufus in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, passed away in 2008.

Per its official description, "OpenSeed meditation pods are designed to provide moments of calm anywhere. By integrating sound, guided meditations, essential oils, lighting, and state-of-the-art technology, the pods facilitate access to higher states of awareness, where creativity flows and productivity peaks."

Following the surprise blockbuster that was 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Winter and Reeves returned to their title roles for 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Since then, the pair -- as well as writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson -- have consistently had to field questions about the possibility of a third movie featuring the characters, a pair of slackers who discover that in the future, world peace is achieved as a result of the music of Wyld Stallyns, a rock band they founded in their garage.

In the first film, a time-traveler named Rufus (George Carlin) allowed the pair to use a time machine that gave them a leg up on passing an important high school history presentation. The second film saw them killed and sent to Hell, where they had to defeat the Grim Reaper in order to be revived.

In the third film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now-middle-aged Bill and Ted have not yet written the song that kickstarts their world-altering careers, and the future is getting anxious. As reality starts to unravel, there is a literal ticking clock on Bill and Ted to fulfill their destiny. The pair elect to time-travel to the future -- or more accurately various alternate futures -- to steal the song from their future selves and set the timestream on the right path. Hal Landon, Jr. returns as Ted's father, Amy Stoch as his stepmother (who was Bill's stepmother in the first film), and The Flash veteran William Sadler reprises his role as Death, the Grim Reaper who is really bad at basically every game he tries to play -- but pretty killer on bass.

Solomon and Matheson wrote Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was directed by Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot.

