Netflix Top 10: Bird Box Spinoff Stuck in Second Place

Bird Box debuted as the biggest Netflix original movie of all time when it was first released back in 2018, and it has remained one of the streamers most-watched openings ever since. This week, Netflix released the first spinoff from the Bird Box franchise, Bird Box Barcelona, and it has found some early success on the service. That said, Bird Box Barcelona has been unable to conquer the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 charts this week, as a newly-acquired animated film has had a stranglehold on the top spot.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the hit DreamWorks Animation film from last year, also made its way to Netflix over the weekend. It has been the dominant movie on the site, holding off Bird Box Barcelona for the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

The new Bird Box movie hasn’t had trouble passing the other titles on the service, though, consistently holding down second place on the Netflix Top 10.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

“When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet.”

2. Bird Box Barcelona

“As a mysterious force decimates humanity, a sinister new threat grows in this Barcelona-set film that expands the story of the blockbuster Bird Box.”

3. The Out-Laws

“When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws.”

4. Ride Along

“When his motormouthed future brother-in-law enters the police academy, a veteran Atlanta cop takes him on a ride-along that he quickly comes to regret.”

5. 65

“After surviving a crash landing, an astronaut and his passenger must outlast the perils of prehistoric Earth to reach their only hope for escape.”

6. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

“Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he’s an undies-adorning superhero.”

7. The Tutor

“A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend.”

8. The Boss Baby

“A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.”

9. Rush Hour

“A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter.”

10. Nimona

“A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?”