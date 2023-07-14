Netflix's Under the Radar Witcher Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Chapter 2 Footage

Earlier today The Witcher fans got the first trailer for the anticipated second chapter of The Witcher season 3, giving us first looks at the epic battle to come. The trailer gave us hints of several major developments from the books, but did you know there's another trailer that shows even more? It turns out there is, and it was discovered by Twitter user @perseruna, who found it just kind of sitting there on Netflix's official website, and you can watch the trailer below. The second chapter doesn't hit until later this month, but this should help you pass the time.

There are quite a few crossover scenes, but there are also some new scenes of Geralt in a one-on-one fight, more shots of the creature that is chasing Ciri in the dessert, more glimpses of the battle at Aretuza, and some exchanges between Geralt and Ciri. Stregobor has a moment too, and the scene of Geralt pulling out the sword in dramatic fashion is pretty slick all on its own.

so um guys there’s kinda a second vol. 2 trailer that no one’s talking about 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m71SzuEEZw — maja (@perseruna) July 13, 2023

Personally, I think this trailer is the better of the two and captures the tension and stakes of the story that is set to play out in Chapter 2. There are some big events in the books that play out after where the story left off in Chapter 1, and this trailer provides some big hints about those events. You can watch the full trailer in the post above.

Two key figures in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 are Dijkstra and Philippa, who are brought to life in the series by the talented Graham McTavish and Cassie Clare. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to McTavish and Clare about their plans in Season 3 and how Geralt and Ciri have affected those plans and rest assured their characters are well prepared for anything that might be sent their way.

"Yeah. Well, Dijkstra is trying to further his super objective regarding Redania, and trying to recruit Geralt into that plan. And he believes, I think, that Philippa is very much aligned with that, that we are on parallel tracks. But I think he starts to think perhaps that she has a slightly different agenda," McTavish said. "That's really the most I can say about her. It's like that in any relationship where you think you understand the dynamic, and then there's a moment where something happens where you have to reassess. You go, Oh, right. Okay."

"I would say that, you mentioned super objective. Philippa has had a plan that I think has been in action long before we come to find her. And it starts bubbling in Season Two. You might see a little owl flying around collecting intel. But it's gone on for a long time even before that. So it's nice to come in Season Three and watch them start to stir the pot. And they're doing things that they've probably planned together for some time for their joint super objective. And I'm not going to say anything else about Philippa's personal objective.

You can find the official description for The Witcher Season 3 below.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

The Witcher season 3 Chapter 1 (which includes episodes 1 through 5) is available on Netflix now, while Chapter 2 (which includes episodes 6 through 8) hits Netflix on July 27th.

Are you excited for Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!