New Puss in Boots Movie Quickly Conquers Netflix Top 10

Once again, DreamWorks Animation Studios is having some serious success on Netflix. The studios films have had a good track record on the service for some time, but this week is kicking off with three separate DreamWorks movies on the Netflix Top 10, led by one of the studio’s newest projects. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, hit theaters late last year and received a ton of acclaim, eventually earning an Academy Award nomination. After a stint on Peacock, the film made its way to Netflix this weekend and has become an instant streaming hit.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as the number one overall movie on the service. Surprisingly, Puss in Boots is beating Bird Box Barcelona on the Netflix rankings list. The new Netflix original movie is a spinoff of one of the service’s biggest films of all time, so Puss in Boots is really making a statement.

Other DreamWorks movies currently in the Netflix Top 10 include The Boss Baby and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

“When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet.”

2. Bird Box Barcelona

“As a mysterious force decimates humanity, a sinister new threat grows in this Barcelona-set film that expands the story of the blockbuster Bird Box.”

3. The Out-Laws

“When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws.”

4. 65

“After surviving a crash landing, an astronaut and his passenger must outlast the perils of prehistoric Earth to reach their only hope for escape.”

5. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

“Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he’s an undies-adorning superhero.”

6. The Tutor

“A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend.”

7. The Boss Baby

“A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.”

8. Nimona

“A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?”

9. Titanic

“On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes.”

10. Rush Hour

“A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter.”