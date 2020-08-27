Birds of Prey's Harley Quinn Joins the Nendoroid Line

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) ricocheted its way into theaters earlier this year, bringing a female-fronted, action-packed superhero movie along with it. At the center of the film's unconventional narrative was Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn, who went on an epic tale of self-discovery amid the film itself. If you found yourself particularly fond of Harley's arc in the film - and of the yellow overalls she wears in the film's third act battle - Good Smile Company is paying tribute to that costume in a pretty great way. The company recently unveiled official photos of their Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Nendoroid figure, which recreates her look in the film on an adorable chibi scale.

"From the movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) comes a Nendoroid of Harley Quinn! This figure is fully articulated and includes 2 face plates," the site's official description for the figure reads. "Harley Quinn comes with both a pair of gold boots and a pair of roller skates that can be swapped out so that you can recreate a variety of scenes. She can even be posed with her roller skates as an accessory hanging off of her shoulder. Of course, Harley also comes ready for action with a pistol and her mallet. Be sure to add this newly emancipated Harley Quinn to your collection!"

The Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Nendoroid figure is currently available to pre-order, and is expected to be released in January of 2021. Keep scrolling to check out photos of the figure, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!