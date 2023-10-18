Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Cast in New Thriller

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge has landed his next movie. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Hodge and City on a Hill's Lauren E. Banks have joined the cast of The Dutchman, a new psychological thriller directed by Emmy nominee Andre Gaines. The film also stars André Holland, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, and began filming in September after securing a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

The script for The Dutchman is written by Gaines and Qasim Basir, and is based on Amiri Baraka's award-winning play of the same name.

What Is The Dutchman About?

The Dutchman centers on an encounter between a well-to-do Black man and an enchanting white woman who match wits in a sexualized game of cat and mouse that leads to a violent conclusion. The play was first presented on the stage at Greenwich Village's Cherry Lane Theatre in March of 1964. It was previously adapted into a film in 1966, starring Shirley Knight and Al Freeman Jr..

"Al Freeman, Jr. was…a constant reminder to me that we stand on the shoulders of revolutionary artists," Banks said in a statement. "After reading The Dutchman script, I found it fresh, ambitious and daring, just like the art that was created during the Black Arts Movement. It not only honors American theater, but it is brilliantly inclusive of the new voices, changes and resolutions of our time."

Will Aldis Hodge Return as Hawkman?

After the success of Black Adam last year, as well as James Gunn and Peter Safran making changes to the DC Universe, fans have wondered if Hodge will end up reprising his role as Carter Hall / Hawkman. As Hodge told ComicBook.com earlier this year, he is more than willing to return to the character, if given the opportunity.

"I mean, if they get back around to it, I'm ready, James," Hodge revealed.

Will Aldis Hodge Get a Hawkman Spinoff?

Even before he officially made his debut as the Golden Age comics character, fans have been eager to see Hodge reprise his role in some sort of sequel and spinoff — and Hodge is definitely eager to further explore Hawkman's history.

"Oh, for me, the opportunity for figuring out how we defined that history was open, right? So, I just decided based off of myself, as a fan, reading the comics and figuring out what stood out to me the most. And I worked off of that base," Hodge explained in an interview with ComicBook.com about Black Adam. "So, what you know, the people see in the film is definitively a version that we know. But for me, I looked at, you know, alright, if we go down this road and we get to a place of really digging into to his history and exploring what history is the one that I want to explore. And that's what I chose based off of and built with Jaume [Collet-Serra, director] in terms of his foundation. So, when, you know, I think people will get it once they see it and they know which version they're going to hopefully explore more of."