Black Adam Star Aldis Hodge "Ready" to Return as Hawkman

DC Studios is in a precarious position after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and decided to do a reboot of the DC Universe. Everything has been up in the air about who will remain under the new regime, and some fans have been wondering what's next. Henry Cavill will be recast as Superman after reprising the role in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. It seems like Johnson was given the same treatment, and his future as Black Adam is definitely in doubt after his film failed at the box office. But one of the Black Adam's saving graces had to be its supporting characters, which featured Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). Tonight, Hodge attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where he spoke with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine and revealed that he's ready to return as Hawkman in some shape or form.

"I ain't got the James Gunn yet. I ain't got the James yet, but you know, we'll see," Hodge said. "I mean, if they get back around to it, I'm ready, James."

Dwayne Johnson Comments On Uncertain Black Adam Future

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson wrote in a statement last year. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words."

Black Adam starred Johnson and will also feature Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Black Adam is currently streaming on Max and is available for purchase via Blu Ray, DVD and VOD!

