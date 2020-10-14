Sarah Shahi Cast In The Rock's Black Adam Movie

✖

It looks like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's passion project has found yet another hero to join its ranks. The long-in-development Black Adam movie is finally gearing up for production, and it's putting together a pretty stellar cast. After enlisting Aldis Hodge and Noah Centineo to play DC heroes in the film, Johnson's project has called on Person of Interest alum Sarah Shahi to fill another one of its main roles. The particulars of Shahi's character, however, have yet to be revealed.

According to Deadline, Shahi's casting in the New Line project is a done deal, but the report doesn't confirm the name of her character. The site simply states that Shahi will play a "university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq." That said, the news of Shahi's potential casting was reported earlier in the month by The Illuminerdi, who said that the actress was taking on the role of Isis, the well-known DC Comics character.

Both reports about the nature of Shahi's character can be true. This unnamed university professor could easily be the movie's version of Isis, only with a different name. Given that Isis is more closely associated with a real-life terrorist organization than a comic book character, it would make plenty of sense to give the hero a different name. DC's Legends of Tomorrow did this when it introduced the character Zari, who was inspired by Isis.

Black Adam has been in various stages of development for years on end, but it finally seems to be going in the right direction. Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct the film with a script from Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson is producing alongside longtime partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson said in a post on Instagram. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

What do you think about the cast of Black Adam so far? Let us know in the comments!