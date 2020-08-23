Black Adam Teaser Narrated By The Rock Released

During DC FanDome on Saturday, Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson debuted and narrated a new video teaser retelling the origin of the DC Comics antihero. The video is now available to watch online. The artist who is known online as BossLogic also shared the video. He and his team at Lineage Studios worked with Jim Lee and DC Comics to put the video together. The video tells of how Teth-Adam rose to free his nation, Kahndaq, from oppression by any means necessary, becoming the magically-powered hero called Black Adam. You can watch the entire video from the panel for yourself embedded above.

Johnson will debut as Black Adam in the character's title movie before reprising the role for a crossover with Shazam! Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the Black Adam movie. Filming would have begun in July if not for the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the production start date back until September. The film is on Warner Bros.' schedule fro release in December 2021.

During the DC FanDome Black Adam panel, Johnson warned that the character isn't your typical DC Comics hero. "There are many variations and iterations of Black Adam that we have all fallen in love with over the years, and what I can promise you is a Black Adam that I feel in my heart is the right one to root our story in the beginning, this origin story," Johnson said. "This is a character that will possess all the qualities that we have loved, regardless of what variation of Black Adam you've loved."

Johnson continued, describing the character as a "ruthless keeper of justice." He said, "He is the judge, the jury, and the executioner, and he believes in an eye for an eye. He will always do everything he can to protect his people, more so protect his family."

As for Black Adam's raw power, Johnson said, "The superheroes have to exhibit a little bit of restraint when it comes to taking care of the bad guys if you will, or taking care of the people who are opposite them, who are opposing them who are in their way. But this idea that you could take all of Black Adam's powers, and he does not practice restraint. That makes for a really powerful combination, and one that's explosive one that's very dangerous, and one that is very likable — to me, at least."

Black Adam opens in theaters on December 22, 2021.

