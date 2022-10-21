Black Adam Scores Huge Win at U.K. Box Office





Black Adam continues to crush the box office overseas. In the newest returns from the United Kingdom and Ireland, the DC Comics films notched an impressive $6.4 million. That was not the only set of territories that saw huge gains for the Dwayne Johnson product. Indonesia also stepped in with $2.9 million. Clearly, the viewing public is willing to follow The Rock wherever he will go as the total gross from international box office markets sits at $75.9 million. Warner Bros. Discovery has to be thrilled with those returns in the short run. It feels like The Rock figured out what the audience wanted and tried to format the entire Black Adam project around that. In early returns people love the Justice Society of America. (Fans are already calling for solo spinoffs for the members.) The only thing still unclear around Black Adam is how high the project can fly by the time the theatrical run comes to a close.

On Twitter, The Rock heard all the wondering about a certain post-credits surprise, "As always, great chopping up the #Superman vs #BlackAdam with my guy @BrandonDavisBD. =That's definitely not the next step. We have a lot more long term storytelling to do before that historic DCEU showdown and more new characters to establish. Enjoy the movie #BlackAdam!!"

The Rock Breaks Down How That Surprise Came Together

"Well, I've known Henry for a long time. We're buddies. My longtime business partner, Dany Garcia, she has been a big advocate for Henry. She's managed Henry's career over the years. It came down to, dude, we love Superman," he told Comicbook.com. "There is new leadership about to happen in Warner Brothers. Here's an opportunity. On our end of Black Adam, we will do everything we can to pay homage and respect to the mythology of Black Adam and build him as being the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. And if we do our job right, at the end of the movie, then in comes not only the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe in Superman, but also the one that the fans want."

He added, "And that's the difference. And that's the new era I'm talking about. This new era in the DC universe is we listen, man. We listen to the fans. We may not be able to do every single thing that they want, but they're going to know that they're not ignored because they've been ignored for so long. But we're going to listen to them, man. So in presenting that to Henry, he also... Man, when it comes to Superman, I don't know if there's any other person on the planet who loves and embodies the mythology, the ethos, and everything of Superman than Henry. And so I'm so happy that it all came together. I'm so happy the fans are losing their minds over it. And I'm so happy that there is a new shift in this DC universe. And Superman is back."

