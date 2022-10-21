Black Adam Worldwide Box Office Gets Revised Even Higher





Black Adam has flown up the box office tallies after its big premiere weekend. The latest estimates have Dwayne Johnson's superhero movie even higher than previously reported. DC Comics' big swing came in at $75.9 million from over 70 international box office markets. Some of the biggest lift came from the United Kingdom and Indonesia. They had an extra $6.4 million and $2.9 million appear for the Johnson movie. It's an impressive start to whatever's beginning with the DC Universe moving forward. Black Adam is the biggest opening weekend for The Rock and a certified sigh of relief for some of the people working to bring the blue brand into its next chapter after a murky few years. Still, Warner Bros. Discovery has seen that Johnson can deliver when called upon and it seems like his number will be getting called a lot when the future of the DC cinematic offerings continues to develop.

On Twitter, The Rock celebrated that wild 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons. 15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that's what I'll always fight for."

Pondering DC Comics Movies and The Future

Comicbook.com interviewed Johnson about what's next for the future of the DC Cinematic Universe. Well, it seems like what's old is new again judging by that post-credits scene. But, according to Black Adam himself, that might not end up being the immediate future!

"I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go," Johnson told Brandon Davis. "And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

"We can't go right there right away." he continued. "Now we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. And when I say 'we're listening to the audience,' they know we mean it. And when we say, 'we're building up the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, 'welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."

Black Adam is in theaters right now.

