Black Adam Fans Celebrate Doctor Fate Star Pierce Brosnan

Black Adam's big premiere has fans celebrating Pierce Brosnan's superhero. Doctor Fate is a standout element of the DC Comics movie and viewers want to see more of the mystic hero. This was always an aim for Black Adam, get people into the theaters who might not know about the Justice Society of America and make them into people general audiences want to see solo adventures about. The fan reviews also list Aldis Hodge's Hawkman as another source of intrigue for cinema-goers who might have never stepped foot into a comic book shop. Check out some of the admiration coming through down below.

"There's two characters in one, really," Brosnan explained to Comicbook.com. "You have Kent Nelson, and you have Doctor Fate, and he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of DC comics, and he's the most powerful sorcerer. So, there was all of that history and then there was just the joy of being asked to be part of the DC comic book world. And then Jaume Collet-Serra, his work, the work of the ensemble, of the cast, of Dwayne, it just seemed like a good fit. It read well, and it was a joy to play."

can we talk about how great doctor fate was in black adam? pic.twitter.com/qqPuC8qJby — toren (@ybtoren) October 22, 2022

Do you want more Doctor Fate? Let us know down in the comments below!