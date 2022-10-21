Black Adam Fans Celebrate Doctor Fate Star Pierce Brosnan
Black Adam's big premiere has fans celebrating Pierce Brosnan's superhero. Doctor Fate is a standout element of the DC Comics movie and viewers want to see more of the mystic hero. This was always an aim for Black Adam, get people into the theaters who might not know about the Justice Society of America and make them into people general audiences want to see solo adventures about. The fan reviews also list Aldis Hodge's Hawkman as another source of intrigue for cinema-goers who might have never stepped foot into a comic book shop. Check out some of the admiration coming through down below.
"There's two characters in one, really," Brosnan explained to Comicbook.com. "You have Kent Nelson, and you have Doctor Fate, and he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of DC comics, and he's the most powerful sorcerer. So, there was all of that history and then there was just the joy of being asked to be part of the DC comic book world. And then Jaume Collet-Serra, his work, the work of the ensemble, of the cast, of Dwayne, it just seemed like a good fit. It read well, and it was a joy to play."
can we talk about how great doctor fate was in black adam? pic.twitter.com/qqPuC8qJby— toren (@ybtoren) October 22, 2022
Do you want more Doctor Fate? Let us know down in the comments below!
Perfection
Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate is perfect!!😍 #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/xr78TE6pGh— Just matt (@66789_mad) October 22, 2022
HE DID THE THING
When Doctor Fate did this pic.twitter.com/n43DcFtYBa— Oracle (@4eyedRaven) October 22, 2022
Make it yesterday
Black Adam illustrated the treasure trove of great characters in DC that have been waiting for exposure. The JSA was handled so well and I LOVED the entire cast. We need a JSA spin off immediately and a Doctor Fate movie needs green lighting like…yesterday— ScOoT (@WeBuildMechs) October 22, 2022
Give it here
We just want a Doctor Fate movie or show! #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/H3d7SWvvz1— Shadow Knight ⚡ (@ShadowKnightPK) October 22, 2022
Like now
We need a Doctor Fate movie or show, like NOW! #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/erfSP1BGHG— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 21, 2022
Charisma
Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate is one of the best castings in a cbm. He’s so charismatic and has such a cool aura. So glad that’s not the last time we see him pic.twitter.com/FhBpRpX9Ev— Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 22, 2022
Look at that costume!
Pierce Brosnan stole the show with his perfect portrayal of Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.💥#DCFansKerala #DoctorFate #BlackAdam #PierceBrosnan pic.twitter.com/DJkbiiO8nj— DC Fans Kerala (@DcKerala) October 22, 2022
SLOW CLAP
Black Adam was really entertaining! I enjoyed it alot! Great action and I really enjoyed the JSA! Doctor Fate was dope! #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/sjWctWGaLv— Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales in Real Life) (@KhalidBrooks1) October 22, 2022