Black Adam Reveals New IMAX Poster As Tickets Go On Sale

DC's Black Adam movie has debuted a new IMAX poster as ticket for the film go on sale. The latest IMAX-themed one-sheet for Black Adam is your typical superhero (or anti-hero) poster format, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson towering over things, and the supporting characters of the film – Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) photoshopped in beneath him. There's also space on the poster for characters like Professor and Kahndaq resistance fighter Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) and James Cusati-Moyer, whose role we still don't know.

(Photo: Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Films)

One very conspicuous absence from this poster is no doubt a look at who the true villain of Black Adam is. This poster echoes the trailers and TV spots for the film by putting the focus on Black Adam's conflict with the Justice Society of America. Black Adam vs. Hawkman seems to be a major highlight of the film – which a lot of DC fans don't seem to mind, at all. Hawkman has long been a running joke alongside Aquaman, as DC heroes that no one thought could be taken seriously in a live-action blockbuster franchise. However, Aquaman is now a billion-dollar box office success thanks to Jason Momoa – and so far, it looks like Aldis Hodge will make Hawkman just as much of a badass (and heartthrob). In terms of powers, Hawkman is also one of the few DC heroes who is literally equipped to take on magic-based opponents.

As for an actual villain: rumors have pointed to Black Adam and the JSA Ultimately having to unite to stop a villain possessed by an ancient evil – but so far we haven't seen any of that. After nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra. It also co-star Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui who have been cast in unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to release in theaters on October 21st.