Black Adam Battles the Justice Society in New TV Spot

"There's no one on this planet that can stop me," asserts Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in a new look at DC's Black Adam. That includes the superheroes of the Justice Society: leader Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), new recruits Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and the otherworldly sorcerer clairvoyant Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). "The kind of justice you dish out can darken your soul," warns hero Hawkman, who didn't get the message: the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Watch the new teaser below (via @DCFilmNewsMedia on Twitter).

The super-team is not "the new Justice League," Hodge told ComicBook and other press during a recent Black Adam trailer reveal event. "We came first [in the comics]. All right? Let's get that straight. Justice Society was the very first superhero team in the existence of ever."

BLACK ADAM – TV SPOT pic.twitter.com/ypdy3unheV — DC Film News Media (@DCFilmNewsMedia) September 25, 2022

With the vengeful Black Adam doling out his unique brand of justice after 5,000 years of imprisonment, A.R.G.U.S. Director and Suicide Squad assembler Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) works with the JSA to contain the raging anti-hero. "You can be the destroyer of this world, or its savior," says Fate as another threat emerges: the demonic Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari).

"Where we start is a great place for people who know and love what this is. But also [for] who are looking to discover when it comes to the Justice Society, when it comes to what we are, and how we're moving, and how we live in this world with Black Adam," Hodge said. "So if you're a fan, you're going to get what you want. You're going to get what you need. If you're not a fan, if you don't know anything about this, you're going to get everything you need to know to learn about what this is, and you're going to become a fan."

Warner Bros. describes Black Adam: "In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

Black Adam is playing in theaters October 21.