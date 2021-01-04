Black Adam Star Sarah Shahi Teases DC Comics Research

✖

Black Adam is expected to completely shake up the trajectory of the DC Films world, with the long-awaited project introducing some beloved comics characters onto the big screen. Reports have indicated that the project is set to begin filming in the coming months, and the film's ensemble cast has gradually begun to take shape. One of the first actors announced to be part of the film is Sarah Shahi -- and it looks like she's preparing for the role. Shahi recently took to her Instagram account to share her "research" for the project, showcasing copies of issues #13 and 16 of 52, and the recent Year of the Villain: Black Adam one-shot.

Rumors have suggested that Shahi could be playing Adrianna Tomaz/Isis -- and the issues showcased in this photo definitely help that argument. Isis plays a significant role in both of the issues of 52, a storyline that helped reimagine Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) as the antihero he is in the canon today.

Joining Shahi and Johnson in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

