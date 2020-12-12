Dwayne Johnson Updates Black Adam Ahead of Spring Shooting Start

✖

Dwayne Johnson is bringing 277 pounds of "mean and nasty" to the DC Films universe when he unleashes Black Adam, which the superstar actor reveals is still on course for a spring 2021 shooting start. Once set to film in July 2020 with Johnson's Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra, studio Warner Bros. shifted production on Black Adam to next year as part of a reconfiguration that bumped The Batman into 2022 amid the ongoing global pandemic. Now in training to suit up as the ass-whooping DC Comics anti-hero, Johnson took to Instagram to show off his superhuman strength regimen:

"The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," Johnson writes in the update praising strength and conditioning coach Dave Rienzi for the "ever-evolving, strategic road map to success for this film and character."

During the virtual DC FanDome event over the summer, where Warner Bros. revealed the first look at Black Adam, Johnson described his character as a "ruthless keeper of justice" and "one of the most powerful [characters] in the DC Universe."

Black Adam is "one of the most powerful superheroes, anti-heroes, villains, whatever you want to call [him]," Johnson said, also warning the character is not your typical DC superhero.

"He is the judge, the jury, and the executioner, and he believes in an eye for an eye. He will always do everything he can to protect his people, more so protect his family," Johnson said of Black Adam, who wields the same magic-given powers as Shazam (Zachary Levi).

"The superheroes have to exhibit a little bit of restraint when it comes to taking care of the bad guys, if you will, or taking care of the people who are in their way," Johnson added when teasing his character's raw strength. "He does not practice restraint. That makes for a really powerful combination, and one that's explosive one that's very dangerous, and one that is very likable — to me, at least."

Black Adam does not have an announced release date. Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Sarah Shahi star.