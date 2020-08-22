Black Adam: Justice Society of America Roster Confirmed at DC FanDome

DC FanDome has been surprising fans left and right all throughout Saturday, showcasing the latest of what DC's movies, TV shows, comics, and more have to offer. The virtual convention has brought quite a lot of big guns on the movie front -- including a highly-anticipated panel surrounding Black Adam. The upcoming film, which will finally follow the debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the film's titular character, is expected to also feature an ensemble cast. As Johnson confirmed to ComicBook.com late last year, that cast would partially include members of the Justice Society of America, a group of superheroes that has been a part of comics since the Golden Age. In recent weeks, fans have speculated about who could potentially make up the roster of the JSA. During the FanDome panel, we finally got our answer, as Johnson helped shed more light on what other DC characters his costars will be. So, what can you expect from the cast of Black Adam? Keep reading to find out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below! (Photo: DC Entertainment)

Black Adam (Photo: DC Entertainment) Also known as Teth or Theo-Adam, Black Adam was initially established in the 1940s as a villain of what is now the Shazam! Family, making more appearances once DC Comics began to use Fawcett Comics characters in the 1970s. Adam is the previous "champion" of The Council of Wizards prior to Billy Batson/Shazam! getting superpowers. Initially established in ancient Egypt, Adam went from a rival of Shazam! to a sort of corrupted antihero, and has become an increasingly prominent part of DC Comics in the years since.

Atom Smasher (Photo: DC Entertainment) Outside of Johnson, the first cast member of the film officially announced was To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Charlie Angels star Noah Centineo, who will be portraying Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher. Albert Rothstein first made his appearance in 1983's All-Star Squadron #25, and was created by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway. From the get-go, Albert had a complicated family history in the DC universe -- his godfather is Al Pratt, the first iteration of The Atom, while his grandfather is the villainous Cyclotron. Through his grandfather, Albert gained multiple metahuman powers, including super-strength, and the ability to alter his body's size and density. Initially assuming the superhero name of Nuklon, Albert served as a member of Infinity, Inc. and the Justice League, during which he was largely an insecure superhero. He officially becomes Atom Smasher as part of the creation of the new Justice Society of America, and spends much of that time trying to prove his worth, and his ability to uphold Al Pratt's legacy. Atom Smasher was portrayed by Adam Copeland in a Season 2 episode of The Flash. Black Adam will mark his cinematic debut.

Hawkman (Photo: DC Entertainment) Initially debuting in Flash Comics #1 in the 1940s, Carter Hall/Hawkman arguably has one of the most baffling DC Comics histories yet, with certain continuities establishing him as either the reincarnation of Khufu, an ancient Egyptian prince, or Katar Hol, an alien police officer from Thanagar. Regardless of wherever they go with his canon in Black Adam, his appearance in the film will certainly delight fans either way. Hawkman was previously portrayed by Bill Nuckols in the 1979 Legend of the Superheroes TV special, Michael Shanks in Smallville, and Falk Hentschel on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow. Black Adam will mark the character's live-action theatrical debut.

Cyclone (Photo: DC Entertainment) Another lesser-known character set to join Black Adam is Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone. Maxine is the granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, who was the first Red Tornado and an unofficial member of the Justice Society. After being kidnapped and experimented on as a kid, Maxine realizes as a young adult that she has the ability to manipulate wind and sound waves, which ultimately gets her recruited into the JSA. While Maxine often gives off a bubbly persona, she frequently struggles with feeling isolated and depressed. Black Adam will serve as Cyclone's live-action debut.