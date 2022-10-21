Black Adam Cinematographer Reveals When They Filmed That Post-Credits Scene Cameo

Black Adam is officially the biggest opening weekend in Dwayne Johnson's career, serving as a light reset of sorts for the DC Extended Universe. While acknowledging the events of both Justice League and The Suicide Squad, the picture seems to be one of the most earnest steps Warner Brothers has taken to create a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes bringing back one of the members of the aforementioned Justice League. Full spoilers up ahead for the post-credits scene to Black Adam!

If you've spent even a second on the internet this weekend, you likely know Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman. The stars aligned just right allowing the actor's return as the Man of Steel, appearing in the flesh as Superman opposite Johnson's Black Adam during the film's mid-credits scene. According to Black Adam cinematographer Lawrence Sher, the addition was so late in the production process, he was unable to fly to London to shoot the moment.

"Watching an actor come out of a full silhouette into that, was actually goosebumps. 'Wow, this is 100 percent going to work. Now they need to figure out if they can get the guy with the head to be there,'" Sher said in a recent stop with The Hollywood Reporter.

The director of photography went on to add that a version not revealing Cavill's likeness was shown to test audiences and after universal acclaim, Johnson and the filmmakers behind the movie did whatever they could to land the actor back in the role. Sher says he remotely shot the film in September because Cavill was located in London at the time.

"There are certain people that are iconic as the characters that they play, and he's really one of them," the filmmaker added.

Is Henry Cavill returning for Man of Steel 2?

Once word of Cavill's return first started circulating, news quickly started circulating suggesting a sequel to Man of Steel 2 was back in the cards due to the revolving door of executives at Warner Bros. Discovery. As of now, the film has yet to officially receive the green light, but it's said the studio is looking for writers to begin developing a story.

Mission: Impossible helmer Christopher McQuarrie is one of the names being floated to help writer and direct given his relationship with Cavill, though it's unclear if the filmmaker is interested in such a role.

Black Adam is now in theaters while Man of Steel is streaming on HBO Max.