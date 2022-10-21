Man of Steel 2 Back in Play Thanks to Warner Bros. Execs

It has been five years since Henry Cavill played Superman in a new DC movie (not counting Zack Snyder's Justice League) and it seemed for a long time like the star and character were separated for good. As it turns out, that no longer seems to be the case. There has been a lot of talk about Cavil reprising the role of Superman for a small cameo in Black Adam, but the actor's return to DC may be lasting even longer. Those at Warner Bros. want another Cavil Superman movie.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter published a new piece about the state of DC films at Warner Bros. with the exit of Walter Hamada looming. A lot of different projects and characters are at play, but bringing back Cavill for another Superman movie seems to be at the top of the list for Warner Bros. executives.

Warner Bros. Pictures studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are reportedly looking for writers for a Man of Steel sequel produced by Charles Roven. Mission: Impossible helmer Christopher McQuarrie is reportedly on the list of names the studio wants to bring on to help pen the script.

Black Adam vs. Superman Movie

In addition to Man of Steel 2, there has also been a lot of conversation about a film that pits Cavill's Superman against Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. Johnson has been more than open in the lead-up to Black Adam about the possibility of squaring off against Cavill in another film.

"I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go," Johnson told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about a potential Black Adam/Superman crossover movie. "And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

"We can't go right there right away." he continued. "Now we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. And when I say 'we're listening to the audience,' they know we mean it. And when we say, 'we're building up the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, 'welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."

