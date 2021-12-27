Black Panther 2 and Spider-Verse 2 Top Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2022 Movies Survey

Ahead of New Year’s Day this weekend, Fandango, the nation’s leading movie ticketing service, asked more than 6,000 of its ticket-buyers in December about the top movies they want to see on the big screen next year. The results are probably not especially surprising, with Marvel, DC, and Jurassic World movies taking up the top five slots. That’s following on the heels of a year where Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi were two of the highest-grossing movies of the year, of course.

According to the Fandango poll, the top five most-anticipated blockbusters for 2022 are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

A good sign for the box office more generally (and those five movies in particular) is that north of 80% of Fandango customers said they were excited by the 2022 blockbuster lineup, wanted to see at least five movies next year. Per the poll, all survey respondents saw at least one movie in a theater during the last year and were surveyed during the first three weeks of December.

“Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement. “From some of the biggest returning characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman and Doctor Strange, to memorable franchises like Black Panther, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World, the new year is packed with thrills, chills and adventure around every corner.”

Here are the top picks from Fandango’s survey:

2022’s Most Anticipated Blockbusters:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (formerly “Into the Spider-Verse 2”) The Batman Thor: Love and Thunder Jurassic World: Dominion Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Avatar 2 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Top Gun: Maverick Mission: Impossible 7

2022’s Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Movies (non-superhero):

Jurassic World: Dominion Avatar 2 Top Gun: Maverick Mission: impossible 7 Uncharted

2022’s Most Anticipated Animated/Family Movies:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pixar’s Lightyear Minions: The Rise of Gru Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Sonic the Hedgehog 2

2022’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies:

Halloween Ends Scream Jordan Peele’s Nope Orphan: First Kill The Black Phone

Fandango also asked thousands of movie fans about their favorite films of 2021, with many of the top picks, such as Free Guy, A Quiet Place II, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, available in 4K UHD and on sale here at Fandango's on-demand streaming service, Vudu.