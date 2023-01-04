Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Confirms Disney+ Release, Companion Podcast Announced

A new Marvel TV spot confirms Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a Disney+ release date of February 1, 2023; in addition, it's been announced that Black Panther 2 will be offered in IMAX enhanced format for Disney+ streaming, and that a companion podcast, "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast", is being released. The Wakanda Forever podcast runs six episodes, and takes fans inside the process and journey of making this milestone sequel, in the shadows of both the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

As of writing this, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned $821.7 million at the worldwide box office, with $439.9M earned at the domestic box office, and $381.8M from foreign markets. It may be short of the original Black Panther's $1.1 billion box office, but Wakanda Forever definitely delivered a significant jolt to a theatrical box office that was all but dead throughout Fall of 2022. The film will no doubt do well on streaming, when it debuts.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

You can find out the full details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming release and podcast, below:

Disney+ rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the Feb. 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Key art and a new TV spot are now available to download and share.



"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home (content availability varies by region). More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.



In anticipation of the film's upcoming streaming debut, Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, released "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast." Audiences are invited to listen and learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of six episodes. The first episode is out now on the "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast" feed, available on all major podcast platforms and at ProximityMedia.com. Five additional episodes will be available weekly beginning Jan. 18. You can preview the rest of the season with a brand-new trailer: https://megaphone.link/ESP3174748639.



In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters.

